Mom runs marathon in honor of daughter through Ari's Bears
Ahead of this year's Baltimore Marathon, one woman is preparing to race for children fighting cancer. Every step forward is a step for Erica Stein's daughter, Ari, which is short for Ariella. She was diagnosed at 9 years old with Ewing's Sarcoma, a bone cancer. But Ari and her goofball personality continued to shine. Inspired by her own trips to the hospital, Ari started Ari's Bears, donating thousands of colorful stuffed animals to kids also with cancer.