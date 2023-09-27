Mom of man who threatened to jump off bridge says state lacks mental health services

Sky News

A hospital trust has admitted it failed to send out 24,000 letters to GPs since 2018 and is checking to see if patients were affected. The Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals Trust has apologised for any "anxiety or inconvenience" caused after confirming documents, including discharge summaries and clinic letters, may not have been sent out over the last five years. The trust, which runs the two main hospitals in Newcastle - the Freeman Hospital and the Royal Victoria Infirmary - said the documents represented less than 0.3% of all patient contacts and is taking "immediate steps to address the issue" and "working quickly to put things right".