Mom of man who threatened to jump off bridge says state lacks mental health services
Just because a supplements is derived from herbal products, doesn't automatically mean it's safe. St. John's Wort, goldenseal and green tea extract can all be dangerous.
Coronation Street star Ian Puleston-Davies opens up on living with OCD (obsessive compulsive disorder).
Longevity expert Valter Longo offers tips on putting together a tasty anti-aging breakfast.
If you were to line up a list of “unhealthy” foods in the popular imagination, cheese would probably feature near the top. This dairy favourite historically has been demonised for its high saturated fat content and link to raised cholesterol. Today, though, cheese is enjoying something of a reprieve.
"Bruce would really want us to be in the joy of what is," Emma said, during an emotional interview on Monday's 'Today' show
The 89-year-old Oscar winner fell in her home in Geneva, Switzerland, on Sunday and suffered a broken hip.
Some "healthy" foods are actually ultra-processed, but you can still incorporate them into a balanced diet, a dietitian said.
The victim — and his eyes — were taken to another hospital after the man endured the brutal attack, police say
The Nelson Mandela Foundation described Zoleka as "a tireless activist for healthcare and justice" after her death on Monday
These easily-digestible foods are what you should eat when you have an upset stomach. Also, know which foods to avoid when you feel sick.
A team of scientists, led by a Japanese pharmaceutical startup, is getting set to start human trials on a new drug that has successfully grown new teeth in animal test subjects.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A coalition of anti-abortion organizations on Tuesday demanded that prosecutors in Wisconsin's two largest counties bring charges against abortion providers who have resumed practicing following a court ruling that consensual abortions are legal in the state. Wisconsin Right to Life, Wisconsin Family Action and Pro-Life Wisconsin held a news conference in the state Capitol to call for Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne and Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chi
The expert said there's no foolproof way to lose weight, but there are common factors that make it difficult.
Here’s what to know about protecting yourself against COVID-19.
"The most important thing for us was that they were together," said Karen Kreager, the late couple's daughter
At-home testing is becoming a thing not just for COVID-19, but for seasonal flu and other infections. Here's what you need to know.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration meets this week to consider approval of an experimental treatment for Lou Gehrig’s disease, the culmination of a yearslong lobbying effort by patients with the fatal neurodegenerative disease. Those advocates still face one giant hurdle: FDA regulators say the treatment hasn't been shown to work. In documents posted Monday, the FDA reiterated its longstanding position that a lone study by drugmaker Brainstorm doesn't provide convincing evidence
New action from the UKHSA suggests the government is certainly thinking about it.
A hospital trust has admitted it failed to send out 24,000 letters to GPs since 2018 and is checking to see if patients were affected. The Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals Trust has apologised for any "anxiety or inconvenience" caused after confirming documents, including discharge summaries and clinic letters, may not have been sent out over the last five years. The trust, which runs the two main hospitals in Newcastle - the Freeman Hospital and the Royal Victoria Infirmary - said the documents represented less than 0.3% of all patient contacts and is taking "immediate steps to address the issue" and "working quickly to put things right".
From Our Partners: Look into the benefits of exercise for seniors with tips for safe and fun exercise and an overview of various workouts.