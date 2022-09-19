'Mom... the Jeep is Gone!' Deadly Mudslides Gush Past Family's San Bernardino Home

A powerful storm hit Forest Falls, California, on September 12, creating mudslides and causing large boulders to race downhill, according to the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office.

Jessica Richey filmed the terrifying moment mud and debris gushed down the driveway of her family’s home.

“Are you sure we’re all ok?” a man asks in the video.

“Mom… the Jeep is gone!” Richey’s son exclaims in shock.

“Do we have a car outside the driveway?” Richey says. “Oh…”

A fundraising campaign was set up to help the Richey family purchase a generator, groceries and cleaning products.

The storm was a result of Tropical Storm Kay passing by off the Southern California coast and pushing heavy amounts of moisture inland, media reported.

Officials said on Friday on a 62-year-old woman was found dead under several feet of mud, rock and debris from the Forest Falls storm. Credit: Jessica Richey via Storyful