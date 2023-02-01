Mom of Colorado teen who took his own life in detention center claims abuse, cruelty inside facility

Storyful

A group of runners from the University of Montevallo in central Alabama set a school record for the 4×200-meter relay – even though one athlete collided with an official who walked onto the track mid-race.Sophomore Amari Lewis was in the early stages of his leg of the race when he toppled the official, who was crossing the track at the wrong time.Footage shows the official, who appears to be an elderly man, making his way back to a seat near the starting line of the event following the incident.Lewis was streaking ahead before the collision, and he stumbled, but the incident seemed to have minimal impact on his time before handing over the baton.According to the university, Lewis and his teammates Matthew Gray, J’Brelin Cook, and Patrick Sherrill set a “program record” of 1:32.89 during the KMS Invitational track meet at the Birmingham Crossplex, in Birmingham, Alabama. Credit: Amari Lewis via Storyful