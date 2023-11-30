Moeller's Jordan Marshall named 2023 Ohio Mr. Football
Moeller High School senior running back Jordan Marshall was named the 2023 Ohio Mr. Football. Marshall is the 37th recipient of the prestigious awards. Read more: https://tinyurl.com/mtxcbst9
Moeller High School senior running back Jordan Marshall was named the 2023 Ohio Mr. Football. Marshall is the 37th recipient of the prestigious awards. Read more: https://tinyurl.com/mtxcbst9
Corey Perry had his contract terminated earlier this week after reports of an "alcohol-related" incident.
For the first time ever, the NFL is using the new "Monday Night Football" flex rules to change a matchup, moving Eagles-Seahawks into the slot.
Luke Eckardt recalled the excitement of finding out that Deion Sanders would be his new head coach at Colorado. “It was a feeling of awe because it’s Deion Sanders, and you play video games like ‘Madden’ and he's on there,” Eckardt said in an interview with The Associated Press. At his first meeting with his new charges, Sanders told them no job was safe and there were transfers on the way.
The College Football Playoff rankings released before the final weekend of the regular season have Georgia at No. 1 and a shuffling in the top five.
J.J. Watt is a three-time former NFL Defensive Player of the Year. On Thursday, he tried on the role of league insider with some breaking news.
DALLAS (AP) — Police in Dallas have issued an arrest warrant for Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman. According to the police report, a preliminary investigation of a “major disturbance” at a home on Wednesday determined that Miller, 34, and the victim got into a verbal argument. The report says the suspect became “visibly angry” when the woman left the room, went into the office in their apartment and slammed the door behind her. It says Miller then tol
The NFL has pulled the credentials of a videographer who celebrated after Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill used his phone to celebrate a touchdown.
Chicago placed Perry on waivers Tuesday for the purpose of terminating his contract as the circumstances surrounding his departure remain a mystery.
Which sleepers will awaken in Week 13? Scott Pianowski reveals his list.
CHICAGO (AP) — Andre Dawson says he sent a letter to baseball Hall of Fame chair Jane Forbes Clark asking to change the cap on his plaque from the Montreal Expos to the Chicago Cubs, a decision by the hall he disagreed with as soon as it was made over his objection 13 years ago. “I don’t expect them to jump on something like this,” Dawson told the Chicago Tribune on Monday, the paper said. “If they elect to respond, they’ll take their time. And it wouldn’t surprise me if they don’t respond.” Pla
TORONTO — Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe was already in his office. Toronto goaltender Joseph Woll had entered the locker room to begin peeling off his equipment. Fourth-line winger Noah Gregor, meanwhile, was in the tunnel at Scotiabank Arena after leaving the ice with his teammates. Everyone had to turn around. Gregor scored the shootout clincher Tuesday after Florida appeared to win the game with an Evan Rodrigues effort on the previous attempt — one that was eventually overturned by vi
It has become a troubling pattern for Sweden. Make it nine times that the Nordic country with a proud heritage in winter sports has put its hand up to stage a Winter Olympics, only to be knocked back. The latest rejection came Wednesday when the International Olympic Committee opted for a late French bid — combining the snowy Alps region with the Riviera resort of Nice — to host the Winter Games in 2030 rather than ones from Switzerland and Sweden. The Swedes are somewhat puzzled. After all, the
If you take Ross Atkins at his word on Tuesday, it appears star shortstop Bo Bichette won’t be leaving the Blue Jays anytime soon.
Wagner spent six seasons behind the mic in Toronto.
Evan Rodrigues’ fifth-round shootout goal was negated, and Florida lost one round later
The San Francisco Giants have a history of nearly landing every big name free agent superstar ever. They never seal the deal though.
These seven squads are in the thick of it right now, but that doesn't mean they'll be hunting down a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs come April.
Woods is making his return to competitive golf for the first time since April.
It went down to the wire in Toronto, but the Raptors edged one of the NBA's premier squads for a much-needed win on Wednesday night.
REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have hired Corey Mace to be the team's next head coach, the team announced Thursday. Mace spent the last two seasons as defensive co-ordinator for the Toronto Argonauts, helping the team to a Grey Cup in 2022 and a 16-2 record this past season. He succeeds Craig Dickenson as Saskatchewan's head coach. The Riders announced Dickenson would not have his contract renewed on Oct. 23 after Saskatchewan went 6-12 and missed the playoffs for a second consecutive sea