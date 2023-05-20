Modi Unveils Gandhi Bust Near Hiroshima's Museum of Peace

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi near Hiroshima’s Museum of Peace on Saturday, May 20, as world leaders gathered in the Japanese city for the G7 summit.

“This bust in Hiroshima gives a very important message,” Modi tweeted. “The Gandhian ideals of peace and harmony reverberate globally and give strength to millions.”

Footage by Twitter user @atsushi_mic shows the Indian prime minister arriving near the site, and interacting with reporters upon leaving. Credit: @atsushi_mic via Storyful