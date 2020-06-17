Modi responds after Chinese troop incident kills 20

According to Indian officials no shots were fired, but soldiers were hit with clubs and stones during a brawl that erupted between the two sides in the remote Galwan Valley, high in the mountains where India's Ladakh region borders China's Aksai Chin to the east.

Modi said Indian soldiers died fighting during the hand-to-hand battle.

India's foreign ministry said there had been casualties on both sides, but China has not disclosed any casualties so far.

Modi has also called for an all-party meeting on Friday (June 19) to discuss the situation after the confrontation between the nuclear-armed neighbors.