Modesto provides more outdoor space for restaurants amid pandemic
Another Northern California city is helping businesses survive during the pandemic by giving them more space to operate outdoors. The city of Modesto will cut traffic to two lanes along J Street from 9th to 14th streets. It will also put in angled parking. There are more than a dozen restaurants along this stretch of J Street, and they’ve struggled to serve customers outside due to the narrow sidewalks, lack of parking and traffic.