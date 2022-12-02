Modesto police officer nearly killed in 2021 shooting returns to job
A Modesto police officer who was nearly shot and killed last year is back on the job. Michael Rokaitis, a gang investigator, loves working in law enforcement, and it runs in his family as his father was also a police officer in Modesto. The son had big shoes to fill after his dad retired and he loved every moment of the challenge. More here: https://www.kcra.com/article/modesto-police-officer-nearly-killed-in-2021-shooting-returns-to-job/42128046