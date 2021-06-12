Modesto police officer arrested on domestic violence charges, department says

A Modesto Police Department officer was arrested on domestic violence charges, the department announced Friday. Modesto police received a report Thursday around 5:30 p.m. about an off-duty domestic dispute involving one of its officers. The caller also told police that the incident happened several days before, and it had turned physical, which resulted in a physical injury to the officer's spouse, police said. Officer Daniel Phillips, a 15-year veteran of the department, was arrested for felony domestic violence after the investigation. He was booked into the Stanislaus County Safety Center on Friday morning, police said.