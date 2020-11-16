Modesto PD: Man found dead inside vehicle after shooting

A man was found dead inside a vehicle after a shooting in Modesto on Sunday, according to police. Modesto police responded to several reports of a shooting around noon in the area of Amador Avenue and Spokane Street. When police and Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found a man in the driver’s seat of a light-colored four-door sedan in the middle of the street on Amador Avenue. Police said the man had at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. See more in the video above.