Modesto to pay $7.5 million settlement to family of man killed by officer
The city of Modesto is set to pay out a $7.5 million dollar settlement to the family of a man who was shot and killed while trying to evade police in 2020 . Trevor Seever, 29, was unarmed when he was shot and killed while running away from an officer by the Church of the Brethren. Family members said this settlement is one step closer to justice. More here: http://www.kcra.com/article/modesto-pays-dollar75-million-settlement-to-family-of-man-killed-during-officer-involved-shooting/43535212