Modesto mother shares a message for her teen daughter's accused killer after cold case arrest

Keeping the faith and cherishing happy memories is what’s helped Patricia Chupco get through some tough years after losing her only child. The Modesto mother recalled her daughter’s “bubbly” personality and her love for horses as she flipped through her old portraits. Chupco says her 15-year-old Susan Bender had a positive outlook on life. That is, until her disappearance in 1986. Bender was last spotted at a bus depot in Modesto and was reportedly seen getting into a green van. It was the last time anyone saw her alive. KCRA's Josie Heart reports.