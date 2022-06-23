Modesto mother killed in double homicide expressed safety concerns leading up to shooting
A day after a 29-year-old mother was killed by her ex-boyfriend in a double homicide that spanned from Modesto to San Jose, family members gathered to remember Michelle Rose Gonzales. She leaves behind a 9-year-old daughter and a 6-month-old son, family said. Michelle had been in a years-long romantic relationship with the suspect and they had an infant together, family members of the victim confirmed to KCRA 3 on Wednesday.