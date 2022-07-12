Modesto man suspected of killing neighbor dead after hourslong standoff
A man suspected of killing his neighbor in Modesto on Sunday died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a later standoff, according to police. Modesto police had responded to reports of a shooting just after 2 p.m. on the 2900 block of Debbie Lane. When offices arrived, they found a man, identified as 31-year-old Michael “Jesse” Sullivan, with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the hospital. The suspect, who police identified as 40-year-old Daniel Riggs, of Modesto, went back into his home after the shooting, police said.