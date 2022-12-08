Modesto High School principal, employee under investigation for 'inappropriate conduct' on campus
The Modesto High School principal and another school employee are on paid administrative leave amid allegations of misconduct. Modesto City Schools, the district that oversees the high school, said it is investigating whether the employees engaged in "inappropriate conduct" while on campus during work hours. More here: http://www.kcra.com/article/modesto-high-school-principal-alleged-misconduct/42182467