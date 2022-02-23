Modesto congressman calls for increased funding to fight opioid deaths
An 18-year-old from Sacramento has been arrested in connection to a 14-year-old's suspected overdose death, authorities said. Lodi police took an unresponsive 14-year-old woman who had possibly overdosed to the hospital on Saturday, the police department said. The juvenile, who was a Lodi Unified School District student, died on Monday in the hospital. She was found at her home where authorities say a drug transaction occurred. Neighbors told KCRA 3 they were shocked and saddened to learn someone so young lost their life in this way.