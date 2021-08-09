Modesto City Schools Unified students back in classrooms since pandemic began
Most of the Modesto City Schools' more than 29,000 students returned back to school on Monday, following guidelines that require mask-wearing indoors.
The Raptors are reportedly listening to offers, but it seems unlikely Pascal Siakam will be on the move.
Doncic earned First Team All-NBA honors for the second consecutive season in 2020-21, qualifying for a starting salary of 30% of the projected $115.7 million salary cap in the 2022-23 season.
The Baltimore Ravens quarterback has now contracted the coronavirus twice in the past year. He is unvaccinated, and still unsure about a vaccine.
Hockey Canada will hand the keys to Jon Cooper in search of a third consecutive Olympic gold medal.
Asked what he brings to the table, the six-foot-nine 235-pounder replied: "Winning. Just a winning mentality."
Reilly was listed as "limited" at B.C.'s practice Monday with a right elbow injury.
Taking advantage of the new rules which allow NCAA athletes to capitalize on their likeness, the Panthers have signed University of Miami quarterback D'Eriq King to an endorsement contract.
There was no shortage of Raptors news to unpack over the weekend.
The Colorado Rockies said a fan suspected of repeatedly yelling a racial slur at Florida outfielder Lewis Brinson was actually hollering at “Dinger,” the club's mascot.
For all the talk of tightened purse strings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, England's biggest clubs have had no problem splashing the cash this summer.
Canada has not played at home since Oct. 15, 2019, when it defeated the U.S. 2-0 in CONCACAF Nations League play.
On the heels of a disappointing season, Carter Hart's major payday will have to wait.
Thomas may be feeling attacked by the Saints after a report surfaced that he'd ignored the team's calls during the offseason.
These Olympics were a giant success for Canada, and these five moments stood out above the rest.
The Tokyo Games have provided Beijing a preview of hosting an Olympics during a pandemic.
The world’s most exciting soccer league returns on August 13. Will Manchester City successfully defend its Premier League title, or will there be a new name on the trophy come summer 2022?
WASHINGTON (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie is following some impressive players as the point guard in Washington. That's a role occupied by Russell Westbrook, John Wall and Gilbert Arenas for much of the past two decades. “I’m not Gilbert, John or Russ. Those are all dudes with very interesting personalities," Dinwiddie said Monday. "You’ve got some of the best players — obviously Russ, one of the best players to ever play in terms of the triple-doubles. You’ve got Gilbert, one of the best scorers of a
Bob Jenkins announced in February that he was battling brain cancer.
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic is set to sign a $207 million supermax extension with the Dallas Mavericks, who sent an entourage to the Slovenian star's home country to finish off the biggest contract in franchise history. Agent Bill Duffy told ESPN and The Dallas Morning News on Monday that Doncic and the Mavericks had agreed to terms. The team said a virtual news conference was planned for Tuesday. News of Doncic's five-year deal, which will kick in for the 2022-23 season, came as the Mavericks re-
With a few consecutive wins under her belt, Amanda Anisimova feels like she's hitting her stride at the National Bank Open. The 19-year-old American advanced to the second round of the women's tournament in Montreal on Monday after her opponent, Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic, retired with Anisimova leading 6-1, 4-3. Anisimova said she feels like she is in a groove after advancing to the main draw in Montreal through the qualifying tournament. "I think it was good that I got a couple ma