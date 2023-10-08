Mobile mammography unit offering screenings in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month
Lindsey Parr Gritton was just weeks away from welcoming her second baby when she was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer
Elizabeth Hurley brought her sartorial charm to Estée Lauder's 'Beautifully United To Help End Breast Cancer' event in London.
Chris Hemsworth found out while filming his docuseries "Limitless" that he has a gene that may make him eight to 10 times more likely to develop Alzheimer's.
4 tips to reduce your biological age from an expert: Steve Horvath says eating more vegetables, taking vitamin D, and after dinner walks help increase longevity.
"I was deeply terrified because who wouldn't be?" the actress said of her 2017 breast cancer diagnosis. "You get that call and it's like, 'What, me? No, no, no.' "
Four family members from Bradenton used a fake online church to sell toxic bleach as a ‘miracle’ cure across the U.S.
If you’ve finally managed to knock that chocolate habit on the head, a new study might just have you throwing your hands up in defeat. The news hot off the press? Certain types of veg can make us fat.
'Long colds' can be just as common as long COVID, scientists have discovered.
The Prince and Princess of Wales will attend a youth mental health forum as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hold an event in New York City
You should workout smarter not harder. We asked experts for their tips on how to fit exercise into a busy schedule.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has taken action on a slew of bills. He has until Oct. 14 to act on legislation that lawmakers have sent to his desk. Newsom vetoed some Saturday, including a measure that would have made California the first state in the nation to outlaw discrimination based on caste and another that would have decriminalized the possession and use of some hallucinogens, including psychedelic mushrooms. He also signed several into law, notably a sweeping ma
A couple from Halifax opened up about health and financial issues that led to a "hard" decision.
Scientists have called for a crackdown on the prescription of antibiotics to pet dogs in an effort to curb the rise of superbugs.
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A demonstration planned by a Roman Catholic diocese in Kansas that would have blocked the only entrance to a Wichita abortion clinic on Saturday was canceled after a judge put a hold on the city permit that would have allowed it. Earlier this year, the Catholic Diocese of Wichita was granted a permit through the city's Parks and Recreation and police departments to close the street in front of the Trust Women clinic, the Wichita Eagle reported. The diocese had planned to hol
A dose of patience may come in handy at the pharmacy counter this fall. Drug and staffing shortages haven’t gone away. Stores are starting their busiest time of year as customers look for help with colds and the flu. And this fall, pharmacists are dealing with a new vaccine and the start of insurance coverage for COVID-19 shots. Some drugstores have addressed their challenges by adding employees at busy hours. But experts say many pharmacies, particularly the big chains, still don’t have enough
The dancer gave an update on her chemotherapy treatment, saying she is "doing really well".
Here's how to spot bad medical information — and how to stop freaking yourself out as you do your research.
People are dubbing the psyllium "the poor man's Ozempic" but can it really help with weight loss? Nutrition experts weigh in.
In a recent development, Costco Canada has issued a critical recall alert to its valued members and shoppers, drawing attention to a significant product recall concerning specific cookies that may contain pieces of wood. In an official statement, Costco has declared an "important recall notice," announcing the recall of Kirkland Signature Oatmeal Cranberry White Chocolate Cookies (item #1738525), previously available for purchase at a Costco warehouse in Canada. The affected cookies were sold be
New research finds that women who live in walkable neighborhoods have lower rates of obesity-related cancers.