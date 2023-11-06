Mobile Billboard in Sydney Calls for Gaza Ceasefire

A digital billboard trailer with messages calling for a ceasefire in Gaza was seen driving around Sydney’s CBD on the afternoon of Monday, November 6.

This footage, filmed by Storyful journalist Zoe Antoun shows the vehicle turning onto Park St, displaying images from Gaza including destroyed buildings and children who had been killed.

On one side of the billboard, a picture of a crying child is seen accompanied by the phrase “Palestinian children’s lives matter too”. The screen then changes to a completely black screen with the words “Gaza Strip nowhere to go”. Credit: Zoe Antoun via Storyful