Mob of Kangaroos Gather Outside Australian Home

A mob of kangaroos were spotted hanging around outside a house in Cornubia, Queensland, on August 4.

Footage posted by @teddi_the_pom on Instagram shows the gang of ’roos gathered on a lawn on the outskirts of the Cornubia Forest Nature Refuge.

The marsupials seemed unfazed by the videographer’s presence as they looked up at the camera. “They’re always at the same spot on our morning walk,” the uploader commented on Instagram and added that they thought the home’s residents were feeding the kangaroos. Credit: @teddi_the_pom via Storyful