MNF fantasy preview: Seahawks vs. Lions | Fantasy Football Live

Yahoo Sports’ Fantasy Football Live crew looks ahead to Monday’s matchup between Seattle and Detroit.

Uh that gets us to one of the big games of the week.

The Seahawks taken on the Lions.

This is a massive matchup between two teams that frankly so far early in the season looked to be dominant.

The Seahawks undefeated.

Uh The Lions obviously two and one, the Lions favor by 3.5.

The over on this uh overrun on this is 46.5.

So as we look at some of the best fantasy storylines in this one, Andy Barons, what stands out to you?

Yeah, it's funny, there's been nonstop buzz for Jamir Gibbs in the fantasy community and understandably so he's a great player, but, you know, who never misses is David Montgomery.

Uh he didn't miss last year and he has at least 70 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in every game so far this year.

No surprise.

Uh But he's once again among the NFL leaders and carry inside the red zone and inside the 10 yard line and he is converting those carry.

I'm not, I'm not asking anyone to dial back their enthusiasm for Gibbs, but let's just realize that he is splitting reps with another very good player Montgomery has been just an absolute touchdown machine now for two years, 13 rushing scores last year, I do not expect that to change against Seattle's middle of the pack run defense either.

This is another good spot for David Montgomery.

I think he opens his season with T DS in four straight games.

Tara.

What do you think?

What's the stand standout storyline to you?

Where Andy is positive about the running backs?

And David Montgomery, I'm gonna unfortunately be a little bit negative on the other side and question is it possible for the Seattle running backs to actually be able to run on Detroit?

Now again, we've got Kenneth Walker, he's active and healthy.

We do want to go with him because when he's been on the field, he has been fantastic week 1/100 rushing yards and a rushing touchdowns.

The Seattle run game has thrived.

Zach Charbonnet was fantastic while Walker was out.

So everything is humming in their offense, but this week's matchup against Detroit has a major problem.

I mean, Detroit has been solid across the board, but they have absolutely shut down running backs allowing the fewest yards per carry.

Uh, the fewest fantasy points actually per game to the position, yards per carry has been awful as well.

2.76 they've shut down guys that are top fantasy producers guys that have been fantastic.

Kyron Williams and James Connor.

And quite frankly, you wonder what we're going to be able to get out of these guys in this game.

We're still starting them, we're still rolling it out there.

But this is, this is uncomfortable to, um, role with Kenneth Walker in a matchup where he's coming off of an injury, potentially limited here.

I think we're gonna learn a lot here about this Detroit defense and just how truly stout it is.

Uh Matt Harmon, what stands out to you?

Oh man, you know, I had to take with Nate Tyce on the Fantasy Film Room episode on the podcast this week that like, I kind of think the Seahawks are like the coolest team in the NFL right now and mostly because of what they are doing on offense, Geno Smith and this passing offense, in my opinion, is straight up balling right now.

They seventh in passing success rate, drop back, success rate this year.

But the way they're doing things I think is really what's got me excited because in a, in a league right now where everybody's like, oh, no, two high safeties cover two.

What do we do?

I guess, I guess we just, we just got to check it down and try to do everything underneath.

Let's hope these guys can get yards down to the catch for us.

This offense with a new offensive coordinator in Ryan Grub, an offensive line that couldn't protect anything last year.

They are blocking things up, putting their big boy pants on and pushing the ball down the field.

DK Metcalf is running more routes over the middle of the field than at any other point that I've watched him.

They're pushing big plays over the middle to DK.

They've got great answers against pressure on outbreak routes to Jackson Smith and Jig.

But I just think the bones of this passing offense are really good right now.

So for me, I'm very high on Geno as a fantasy starter.

The rest of the season, I think DK is inching up and up and up my rest of season rankings and JSN there's gonna be some volatility because Lockett is still involved.

He might even be a bi week answer at some point, you know, but JSN is gonna give you some good weeks.

I think this is a good week to start JSN in fantasy as well.

So for me, I just really like what I see out of the Seahawks passing attack in a league where everybody else seems too scared to throw the ball down the field.

Yeah, I, so I guess I just to be honest, couldn't disagree with you more because my biggest storyline on this is that no matter what we've seen from Seattle, who's it been against?

Like, I'm gonna apply the college football logic to this for a second.

They have played no one.

When you look at the Seahawks schedule, they went out there and beat the Broncos who I think are a terrible football team.

They went out there and struggled to beat the Patriots who we know are a terrible football team and then they beat the Dolphins without a quarterback, like, whatever we've seen from Seattle so far has essentially been preseason.

So I want you to be right, because I think Geno and DK and JSN and all these weapons.

Uh, Kenneth Walker the third, these are all players individually.

I really root for.

I love, I think they play the game in a way that's fun to watch.

But I don't think we know a damn thing at this point about Seattle because they have played nobody and nothing.

I'm concerned as much as the back end of de of Detroit's defense is susceptible.

We think I am concerned that we see a massive fall to earth at this point for Seattle.

Not because they're not good, but because they haven't played anybody for us to really know who they are.

So if they're just mediocre, they're gonna get beat in this game, they're gonna, I, I think they fall back to earth.

I think Harmon and I need a little wager on this.

I think this is a bad game and a bad matchup for Seattle on this one.