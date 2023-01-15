MLK Jr Memorial 'Embrace' Unveiled at Boston Common

A sculpture commemorating Dr Martin Luther King Jr and his wife Coretta Scott King was unveiled in Boston, Massachusetts, on Friday, January 13, in an event hosted by the organization Embrace Boston.

Embrace Boston is an organization that seeks to dismantle systemic racism through intersectional disciplines, including art, according to its mission statement.

“Designed by Hank Willis Thomas, an internationally acclaimed African American conceptual artist and MASS Design Group, the memorial commemorates the legacies of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and Coretta Scott King, who met and went to school in Boston, and the civil rights leaders who worked alongside them in Boston,” Embrace Boston said.

The design of the memorial, located in Boston Common, was based on a photo of the couple hugging after Dr King learned he had won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.

Video filmed by Boston City Councilor At-large Ruthzee Louijeune shows the unveiling on Friday.

Several of the Kings’s descendants were in attendance, reports said. Credit: Ruthzee Louijeune via Storyful