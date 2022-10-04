MLB playoff picture: How do the Blue Jays match up with the Seattle Mariners?

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Whit Merrifield has never played in Major League Baseball's post-season but as the playoffs approach for the Toronto Blue Jays he knows one thing: his team is eager to get started. Teoscar Hernandez had two home runs, one a solo shot and the other a two-run blast, to help Toronto down the Boston Red Sox 6-3 on Sunday. Merrifield also had a solo home run and added an RBI single as the Blue Jays closed in on home-field advantage in the first round of the American League's post-season hav