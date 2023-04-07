MLB Now on Varsho, top pitchers

The Canadian Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi and four relievers limited the Kansas City Royals to one run on four hits, and the Toronto Blue Jays snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory in Whit Merrifield's return to Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday night. Matt Chapman was 3-for-4 with a double for Toronto, and Merrifield doubled and scored the go-ahead run in his first game back in the city where he spent most of seven seasons before he was traded last August. “Awesome job by (Kikuchi),” Toro