MLB Now on Varsho, top pitchers
Tom Verducci and Hannah Keyser join Brian Kenny on MLB Now to discuss Daulton Varsho and how the top pitchers are faring in 2023 thus far
Tom Verducci and Hannah Keyser join Brian Kenny on MLB Now to discuss Daulton Varsho and how the top pitchers are faring in 2023 thus far
TORONTO — Outfielder Jordan Luplow was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays from the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday and then optioned to Toronto's triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y. Left-handed pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu was transferred to the 60-day injured list from the 15-day IL as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery. Luplow, 29, played in 83 games for the Arizona Diamondbacks last season, batting .176 while connecting for 11 home runs. The five-foot-11, 195-pound outfielder signed with A
Kade McClure wasn't happy after Tatis went yard.
Kevin Gausman pitched six scoreless innings, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio hit home runs and the Toronto Blue Jays won their third straight game, 6-3, over the Kansas City Royals on Thursday to take the four-game series. Gausman (1-1) gave up just four hits to the struggling Royals, striking out seven and walking two. Kansas City did not have a runner reach second base until the sixth inning.
Cardinals OF Tyler O'Neill was not in the lineup Wednesday after manager Oliver Marmol called out his baserunning effort Tuesday against the Braves.
The Rangers and Lightning combined for a game full of violent hits, nasty fights and perhaps some costly injuries on Wednesday.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alek Manoah allowed one hit over seven innings, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his first homer of the season and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 3-0 on Wednesday night. Manoah (1-0) held the Royals hitless until Jackie Bradley Jr. singled with one out in the fifth. Despite struggling to locate his off-speed pitches for strikes, Manoah struck out five with four walks. The Blue Jays broke a scoreless tie in the sixth with a one-out grounder by Matt Chapman, pla
Shohei Ohtani was called for pitch clock violations on the mound and at the plate Wednesday, as the Los Angeles Angels' two-way star made more major league history. Starting against the Seattle Mariners, Ohtani was hit with a violation in the top of the first inning while working against Cal Raleigh. Angels manager Phil Nevin said that his right-hander was not trying to violate the rule implemented this season by intentionally throwing a pitch before Raleigh was ready.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi and four relievers limited the Kansas City Royals to one run on four hits, and the Toronto Blue Jays snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory in Whit Merrifield's return to Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday night. Matt Chapman was 3-for-4 with a double for Toronto, and Merrifield doubled and scored the go-ahead run in his first game back in the city where he spent most of seven seasons before he was traded last August. “Awesome job by (Kikuchi),” Toro
Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander have more than Cy Awards in common, the two right-handers are the highest-paid major league players this season.
The first turn through the Blue Jays' rotation was a mixed bag, with Yusei Kikuchi ending up as one of the bright spots.
More will be asked of Major League Baseball's batboys with the introduction of a pitch clock in order to shorten games.
Here’s where the Royals stand after a 1-6 start.
Fewer than 4,000 fans came out to see the Athletics' walk-off win over the Guardians on Tuesday.
The former Royal took his first at-bat at Kauffman Stadium since getting traded last season.
Sometimes, the simplest of stats are the best. Scott Pianowski highlights some key players making an early-season impact (or lack thereof).
Will Smith is off to a fantastic start for the Dodgers. While the catcher might come across as boring, his skill and loyalty have him on a path to stardom.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers had confidence in their rookie class well before the start of the season. Those newcomers wasted no time rewarding that faith. The Brewers have won five straight games while fielding a lineup that often features three rookies in outfielders Garrett Mitchell and Joey Wiemer and second baseman Brice Turang. The trio is batting a combined .321 (17 of 53) with five homers, 13 runs and 13 RBIs through the first six games of the season. “I think it brings a diffe
“We’ve just got to do better. That’s it. We’ve got to step on the gas pedal a little bit more.”
Tim Anderson was not happy Wednesday afternoon.
J.D. Davis hit a grand slam in the ninth off mop-up reliever Hanser Alberto for his third hit, Michael Conforto cracked a three-run homer among three hits and the San Francisco Giants powered past the Chicago White Sox 16-6 on Thursday. Mike Yastrzemski and Wilmer Flores each launched a two-run shot in San Francisco's five-homer, 20-hit attack. Rookie catcher Blake Sabol hit the first home run of his career and added two singles to give him four hits in his first six games.