MJ Melendez's three-run home run (6)
MJ Melendez hits a three-run home run to right field in the bottom of the 4th
Caitlin Clark put on a show for Washington, D.C. fans, hitting seven three-pointers and scoring 29 points in the Indiana Fever's 85–83win over the Washington Mystics.
Thompson was drafted in the fifth round in 2023 out of Stephen F. Austin.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
This will be the first French Open final appearance for both Alcaraz and Zverev.
Juan Soto will undergo further testing on Friday to determine the severity of his left forearm injury.
The Sooners used a championship series-record five pitchers to make history.
Team USA, participating in its first World Cup, defeated cricket powerhouse Pakistan by five runs in a tiebreaking super over.
Swiatek is searching for a third straight singles title at Roland Gartros
The White Sox are the worst team in MLB so far, and it isn't close.
It'll be a surprise if anyone other than Tatum, Dončić, Jaylen Brown or Kyrie Irving wins Finals MVP.
Cole did not allow a run and struck out five batters.
The Patriots have no intention of rushing Maye into a starting role before they believe he's ready.
Javier is scheduled to undergo the procedure on Thursday, according to the report.
Djokovic will not win the 2024 French Open.
The Fever superstar is getting it done in a physical, difficult environment, but Angel Reese and Cameron Brink are also among a group of players who are shining early.
Larson stayed in Indianapolis to run the rain-delayed Indy 500 as he was trying to be the fifth driver to run both the 500 and the 600 in the same day.
Rhys Hoskins felt the love from Philadelphia Phillies fans during his first game back since he joined the Milwaukee Brewers.
Birmingham-Southern College's baseball team is finally finished after an 11–10 loss to Wisconsin-Whitewater at the Division III College World Series.
Tucupita Marcano will never play major-league baseball again.
