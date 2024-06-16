MJ Melendez's first career grand slam (8)
MJ Melendez battles through a 12-pitch at-bat and clobbers a grand slam to right field, giving the Royals a 5-2 lead in the top of the 6th
"Tank" is back in action Saturday after 14 months outside of the ring and 44 days inside of a cell.
Mitchell Daly's 10th inning home run gave Kentucky a walk-off win over NC State on Day 2 of the 2024 College World Series.
Bryson DeChambeau, suddenly the man of the people, holds a three-stroke lead heading into the final round of the 124th U.S. Open.
Last year's Aces went 34-6. This year's group is 6-6.
The Detroit Lions signed kicker Jake Bates to a two-year deal. Bates played for the UFL's Michigan Panthers this season, kicking three field goals of 60-plus yards.
Albania's Nedim Bajrami surprised Italy with a goal 23 seconds in at the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament — though it didn't take long for Italy to respond
The Red Sox traded Verdugo to the Yankees last offseason.
Next season will be the end of an era for both TNT and Charles Barkley.
No experience? No problem, as Ludvig Åberg takes control of the U.S. Open at Pinehurst
The Mavericks absolutely dominated the Celtics.
Lefty never did get his U.S. Open win, and it's looking like he never will.
Wicks will return to the injured list with a right oblique injury. He had just rejoined the team after missing time with a forearm strain.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman give an extensive breakdown of the 2024 Men's College World Series, including all the headlines surrounding each team and what to watch for, as well as give their picks for this week's The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first quarterback rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Sepp Straka suffered some brutal luck, only to get redemption a few hours later.
Nadal is seeking a second Olympic gold medal in men's single next month in Paris.
The Panthers are one win away from their first Stanley Cup title.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara wants a new contract before he faces getting released before the 2025-26 season.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine talk about their experiences at game 3 of the NBA Finals and wonder if the series could be a wake-up call for Luka Doncic.