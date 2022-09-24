Mixed reaction over Arizona's abortion law

The Canadian Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Taylor Pendrith woke up early on Thursday morning and couldn't get back to sleep. Thoughts of his first tee shot at the Presidents Cup were running through his head, keeping him awake. But when Pendrith laid into a 308-yard drive on the first hole at Quail Hollow Club, he felt like he belonged at the prestigious international event. "I knew I was going (to) be nervous. I think if you're not nervous, there's something wrong with you," said Pendrith. "It's obviously a huge event