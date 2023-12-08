Mixed emotions felt on first night of Hanukkah and two month mark of Israel-Hamas War

CBC

Calgary outreach worker Chaz Smith and his team of volunteers have been distributing food, clothes and referrals for services to the city's unhoused for nine years.The founder of BeTheChangeYYC says most of those facing homelessness during that time have been Caucasian or Indigenous. But these days, he's noticing more newcomer faces."It's very easy to spot newcomers because the accent, the language barrier are very real.… I feel so bad folks are coming here from all over, and then they find that