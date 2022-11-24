Mix of Sun & More Clouds on Thanksgiving Day Plus Shower Chances Developing for Early Black Friday Shopping in the Triad

The Canadian Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Carolina quarterback Baker Mayfield had just absorbed another defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens, and it wasn't any easier to take than when he used to play for Cleveland. Mayfield spent much of Sunday afternoon trying to avoid a variety of charging Ravens, and he wasn't often successful at it. Mayfield failed to get any help from the Panthers' running game, so he was forced to pass under duress for much of the game. The statistics — and the final score — bear out his f