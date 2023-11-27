Mitchell Robinson throws it down!

Fans were amazed at this alternate angle of a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce in Sunday’s game against Raiders.
The duo were spotted front row at Madison Square Garden on Friday
Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith pushed back on Tom Brady’s recent comments about seeing “a lot of mediocrity in today's NFL.”
KC also moved a wideout to injured reserve, meaning he’ll miss at least four weeks.
Washington kicker Grady Gross had an incredible day on Saturday.
The result in the Ohio State-Michigan game had big implications in the US LBM Coaches Poll with the Wolverines moving up and the Buckeyes tumbling
NEW YORK — If it were up to Kevin Durant, he would’ve left the Nets sooner. The superstar said as much Saturday, telling reporters that Brooklyn “refused to get rid of me” months before it traded him to the Suns in February. “I tried, but time ran out,” Durant, who is back in New York to face the Knicks with Phoenix, said at Suns practice. “I wasn’t going to miss no games because of this whole ...
The top five teams look different after Saturday’s results, which included Michigan beating Ohio State. The N.C. State Wolfpack moves into the top 25 for the first time this season after hammering North Carolina, 39-20.
Under sanction in connection with sign-stealing operation, Jim Harbaugh is now in position to collect $1.5 million from win in Big Ten championship.
During a NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Golden State Warriors, the last name of San Antonio Spurs player Victor Wembanyama was misspelled on his jersey.
Two football fans have been arrested for alleged misogynistic chanting at referee Rebecca Welch during Birmingham’s home match with Sheffield Wednesday.
Bailey Zappe replaced Mac Jones after an ugly first half against the Giants.
Full show match results and video highlights from WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, as CM Punk shocks the world and returns to the WWE.
MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Jannik Sinner saved three match points before ending Novak Djokovic's streak of 21 straight wins in Davis Cup singles matches, 6-2, 2-6, 7-5, to pull Italy level at 1-1 with Serbia in their semifinal showdown on Saturday. Sinner's win avenged his loss to Djokovic for the ATP Finals title just six days earlier. Djokovic’s previous singles loss in the Davis Cup was when he retired against Juan Martin del Potro in Serbia’s 2011 semifinal defeat against Argentina. Djokovic’s las
Johnson also argued with Mike Tomlin during the game.
With the Pac-12 disbanding and the College Football Playoff expanding, there will be fewer apocalyptic-level games at end of regular season.
Ohio State coach Ryan Day should be considering his future after a third consecutive loss and possible opportunity at Texas A&M in front of him.
Mercedes cling on to second place in the constructors’ championship.
This past week in the NHL had a little bit of everything, from slick goals to big hits to bizarre mascot behaviour.
Blackhawks players and coaches have been largely mum on Corey Perry's status.