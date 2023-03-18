Mitchell Robinson with a last basket of the period vs the Denver Nuggets

The Canadian Press

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 25 points and 14 rebounds to help the Toronto Raptors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-111 on Thursday night, extending their season-high home winning streak to six. Jakob Poeltl had his third straight double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. added 23 points and Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes each had 19. O.G. Anunoby scored 17 points for Toronto as all five Raptors starters reached double figures. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander s