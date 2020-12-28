Mitchell Robinson with an alley oop vs the Milwaukee Bucks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City clinched the top seed in the AFC and the only playoff bye when Patrick Mahomes threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson with just under two minutes for a 17-14 win over Atlanta on Sunday.The Chiefs had to watch as Pro Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo missed a tying field-goal attempt with 9 seconds left to escape.The Chiefs (14-1) won their NFL-record seventh straight one-possession game and matched a franchise record with their 10th straight win. They took any seeding drama out of games involving Pittsburgh and Buffalo and will have that coveted first-round AFC bye when the post-season begins in two weeks.The Falcons (4-11) took the lead when Matt Ryan hit Laquon Treadwell for a 5-yard touchdown with 4:33 to go. But Mahomes kept finding Travis Kelce — who had a record-setting game of his own — to set up the TD pass to Robinson. And when the Falcons marched the other way in the closing seconds, Kansas City’s defence forced Koo’s 39-yard kick.Instead of heading to overtime, the Falcons headed home with their seventh loss by six points or less this season.Mahomes finished with 278 yards passing and two touchdowns along with an interception. Kelce had seven catches for 98 yards and a score, giving him 1,426 yards for the season, breaking George Kittle’s record for an NFL tight end.STEELERS 28, COLTS 24PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger overcame a month-long malaise to throw for 342 yards and three second-half touchdowns as the Steelers locked up the division title.Listless and lifeless for weeks thanks to a three-game losing streak that followed an 11-0 start, Pittsburgh (12-3) somehow got it together over the final 25 minutes against the Colts (10-5). Indianapolis missed a chance to inch closer to a playoff berth when it let a 17-point third-quarter lead slip away.Roethlisberger, who looked uneven at best and ineffective at worst during Pittsburgh’s recent slide, snapped out of it. He ditched the dink-and-dunk approach that had worked during the early portion of the season but became far too predictable during a December swoon.The 38-year-old quarterback kick-started the comeback with a 39-yard strike to Diontae Johnson and brought the Steelers within a touchdown on a 5-yard pass to Eric Ebron. He gave Pittsburgh its first second-half lead since Dec. 7 when he audibled into a play that ended with Roethlisberger threading the ball between two Colts to JuJu Smith-Schuster from 25 yards with 7:38 to play.Indianapolis, so dominant during a first half in which it outgained the Steelers 206-28, had two chances to reclaim the lead in the fourth quarter. The first drive ended with Philip Rivers throwing an interception deep in Pittsburgh territory. The second ended with Rivers’ heave to Zach Pascal sailing high on fourth down.SEAHAWKS 20, RAMS 9SEATTLE (AP) — The Seahawks claimed the NFC West title, Russell Wilson throwing a 13-yard TD pass to Jacob Hollister with 2:51 left for the clinching score.Seattle (11-4) earned its first division title since 2016 and its fifth since Pete Carroll arrived in 2010 behind a stellar defensive effort and a clutch late drive engineered by Wilson.Seattle’s quarterback scored on a 4-yard run on the opening drive of the second half for a 13-6 lead. But the final drive was Wilson at his best: Wilson was 5 for 5 for 59 yards on the drive, hitting four different receivers.Wilson connecting with Hollister was a bit of redemption for the tight end who was stopped inches short of the same end zone on the final play a year ago in Week 17 against San Francisco. That gave the division title to the 49ers.Wilson finished 20 of 32 for 225 yards. But unlike earlier in the season when it was Wilson that staked Seattle to a 5-0 start, this victory was carried by the defence. Seattle flustered Jared Goff, shut down the Rams’ run game, and held Los Angeles (9-6) to a season low in points.CAROLINA 20, WASHINGTON 13LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Dwayne Haskins turned the ball over three times before getting benched, Steven Sims muffed a punt return that turned into a Panthers touchdown and Washington blew its first chance to clinch the NFC East.Haskins was 14 of 28 with a fumble and two interceptions after starting in place of injured veteran Alex Smith, despite violating COVID-19 protocols last week. After being stripped of his captaincy and fined $40,000 for partying without a mask, he was stripped of the ball by Marquis Haynes in the first quarter and picked off by Tahir Whitehead and Tre Boston in the second.Meanwhile, Washington’s defence allowed two Panthers touchdown drives and 202 yards in the first half alone. Had there been fans at FedEx Field, they would have booed Washington (6-9) off the field at halftime.Down 14 early in the fourth quarter, coach Ron Rivera pulled Haskins and handed the ball to Taylor Heinicke for his first NFL action since 2018 with Carolina. Heinicke was 12 of 19 for 137 yards in relief and threw a 29-yard TD pass to J.D. McKissic with 1:50 left.Carolina (5-10) snapped a three-game skid.COWBOYS 37, EAGLES 17ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andy Dalton threw for 377 yards and three touchdowns, two to Michael Gallup, and the Cowboys stayed alive in the NFC East playoff race.The Cowboys (6-9) won their third consecutive game and still have a chance to win the division thanks to Washington’s 20-13 loss to Carolina, which guaranteed that the NFL’s worst division won’t have a team with a winning record.Dallas can overtake Washington (6-9) with a win at the New York Giants and a Washington loss to the Eagles on the final weekend of the regular season. The Giants (5-10) can get in by beating the Cowboys if Washington loses.The Eagles (4-10-1) led 14-3 in the first quarter after DeSean Jackson’s 81-yard touchdown catch in his first game in two months coming off an ankle injury, and they would have controlled their playoff chances against Washington with a win.RAVENS 27, GIANTS 13BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson directed four scoring drives during the decisive first half. Baltimore’s fourth straight victory, combined with Pittsburgh’s win over Indianapolis, lifted the Ravens past the Colts in the AFC wild-card hunt. With a victory in Cincinnati next week, the Ravens (10-5) will earn a playoff berth for the third year in a row.The Giants (5-10) lost their third straight and were left with only a miniscule chance of making the post-season.Jackson guided the Ravens to touchdowns on their first two possessions, then took them into field-goal position on his next two drives for a 20-3 halftime lead.That was more than enough to defeat a struggling Giants team that totalled only 13 points in its previous two games and has scored just two touchdowns over the past three weeks.Daniel Jones started at quarterback for New York after missing two of the past three games with hamstring and ankle injuries. His passing numbers — 24 for 41 for 252 yards — were reflective of the heavy pressure he received from Baltimore’s relentless rush.The Ravens had six sacks, and Jones was flushed out of the pocket on several other occasions.JETS 23, BROWNS 16EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — After this loss, the Browns will need to beat the archrival Steelers next Sunday if they’re going to end the NFL’s longest playoff drought.On fourth-and-1 with 1:18 remaining and the short-handed Browns (10-5) driving for the potential tying score, Mayfield tried to push forward for a first down. He lost the ball when Tarell Basham smacked into him. Kareem Hunt recovered, but by rule, Mayfield was the only one who could advance the ball — and the quarterback was short of the first down.The Jets (2-13) sealed their second straight victory after an 0-13 start, losing all chance for the top overall draft pick.It was a rough week for the Browns, who haven’t been in the post-season since 2002 and entered without seven players including Jarvis Landry and three other wide receivers, and rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills. Cleveland had to call up several players from the practice squad and coach Kevin Stefanski ran a walk-through in a parking lot near the team’s hotel to get some of the new players up to speed on the game plan.Despite being short-handed, the Browns nearly erased a 20-3 deficit. But the Jets were able to hang on.Jamison Crowder caught a touchdown pass and threw one to Braxton Berrios on a razzle-dazzle play, and Sam Darnold threw a touchdown pass to Chris Herndon.BEARS 41, JAGUARS 17JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jaguars took care of business, losing their 14th consecutive game and then getting some help to secure the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.Hello, Trevor Lawrence!Mitchell Trubisky accounted for three scores, including two touchdown passes to Jimmy Graham, and the Bears kept control of their post-season path. Chicago can make the NFC playoffs for the second time in three years by beating Green Bay next week at home — despite having gone through a six-game losing streak in 2020.The Jaguars (1-14), who set a franchise record for consecutive losses, locked up the top pick for the first time in franchise history when the New York Jets beat Cleveland 23-16 a few minutes later.That means the same day Jacksonville reached its worst skid in franchise history could end up being a potential game changer for the small-market team that’s spent the better part of the last two decades searching for a franchise quarterback.The only thing standing between Jacksonville and Lawrence is the Clemson star formally turning pro, a decision that’s expected after the Tigers end their season in the College Football Playoff.Chicago scored 28 unanswered points to start the second half, getting so far in front that Nick Foles got to close out the game against his former team.CHARGERS 19, BRONCOS 16INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert set the rookie record for most touchdown passes in a season. Michael Badgley tied a career high with four field goals, including the winning kick with 41 seconds remaining.Herbert’s 9-yard screen pass to Austin Ekeler in the second quarter was his 28th touchdown throw of the season, surpassing the 27 that Baker Mayfield had for Cleveland in 2018.Herbert, the sixth overall pick in the April draft and third QB taken, completed 21 of 33 passes for 253 yards. He also became the fourth player to throw for over 4,000 yards as a rookie, joining Andrew Luck, Cam Newton and Jameis Winston.Badgley came into the game making three of his last seven on field goals, but was perfect on all four of his attempts Sunday. After Brandon McManus tied it at 16 with 2:47 remaining with a 52-yard field goal, the Chargers (6-9) drove to the Broncos 19, and the third-year kicker won it from 37 yards.Denver (5-10) had tied it with scores on three straight possessions.BENGALS 37, TEXANS 31HOUSTON (AP) — Samaje Perine ran for two touchdowns, including a 3-yard score late, to give the Bengals their first road win in more than two years.The Texans (4-11) were driving after Perine’s second score when Deshaun Watson was sacked by Sam Hubbard, who forced a fumble that Margus Hunt recovered. The Bengals added a field goal to seal the victory.It’s the first road win for second-year coach Zac Taylor and the first time the Bengals (4-10-1) won away from Cincinnati since a 37-36 victory at Atlanta on Sept. 30, 2018. The Bengals have won two games in a row for the first time this season after upsetting the Steelers 27-17 on Monday night.The Texans led 31-27 after Darren Fells carried two defenders into the end zone at the end of a 22-yard reception with about six minutes to go. Perine, who had a season-high 95 yards rushing, gave Cincinnati the lead when he bulled into the end zone for the go-ahead score with less than two minutes to go.Brandon Allen returned after missing last week's game with a knee injury and threw for a career-high 371 yards with two touchdowns for the Bengals.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jimmy Graham disappeared into a tunnel following his second touchdown catch of the day. He re-emerged after what seemed like forever and found a group of Chicago teammates waiting to celebrate.It was symbolic of the Bears' season. The team that lost its sixth consecutive game earlier this month has now won three in a row and is on the verge of making the expanded NFC playoffs.Mitchell Trubisky accounted for three scores, including two TD passes to Graham, and the Bears pounded Jacksonville 41-17 Sunday in a game that meant as much to the Jaguars' long-term future as it did to Chicago’s short-term fate.The Bears (8-7), who gained control of their post-season path when Arizona lost to San Francisco on Saturday, can make the playoffs for the second time in three years by beating Green Bay at home next week.“With where we’re at right now as a team, it’s definitely different,” Chicago coach Matt Nagy said. “Green Bay is a hell of a football team and there’s a reason why they’re sitting right now as the No. 1 seed. For us, we’ve got to worry about us. ...“We’re guaranteed one more game, nothing else. If we do well in that one game, then we’ll have an opportunity for more. But we can’t worry about that. We just worry about us.”The Jaguars (1-14), meanwhile, set a franchise record by losing their 14th consecutive game and locked up the top pick for the first time in franchise history when the New York Jets beat Cleveland 23-16 a few minutes later.Hello, Trevor Lawrence!Bears fans could be seen in every direction at TIAA Bank Field, and the visiting team gave them plenty to cheer about with 28 straight points to start the second half. Numerous Jaguars fans celebrated, too, clearly wanting Lawrence to land in Jacksonville.It sure seems like a reality for the small-market team that's spent the better part of the last two decades searching for a franchise quarterback. The potential game-changing moment came on the same day the Jags reached a new low for losing.The Bears' playoff chances appeared to be a long shot following a sixth straight loss. But they responded by winning three in a row, thanks mostly to a suddenly potent offence.Chicago scored 30 or more points for the fourth consecutive week, the first time the Bears have accomplished the feat since 1965. This one came courtesy of a strong second half. Trubisky started the scoring spree with a 6-yard run and later connected with Graham for the second time.David Montgomery and rookie Artavis Pierce also scored on the ground.“It does give us confidence,” Trubisky said. “It all starts with an expectation, just having a high expectation for us in this offence that, ‘This is what we’re capable of and nothing less is going to be acceptable.’”Trubisky completed 24 of 35 passes for 265 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception. His performance was far from perfect. His interception came in the end zone late in the first half — he inexplicably scrambled and threw into a crowd — with the Bears in field-goal range, and he nearly had another early in the third.But safety Jarrod Wilson dropped the ball and then dropped to the ground to do 10 pushups.Allen Robinson finished with 10 catches for 103 yards against his former team. Robinson spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Jaguars.Graham had four receptions for 69 yards.Former Bears quarterback Mike Glennon made his fourth start of the season for Jacksonville after competing with Gardner Minshew in practice and had two touchdown passes and two interceptions. Glennon nearly had a third turnover, but nose tackle Bilal Nichols dropped a ball at the line of scrimmage that hit him in the chest.“It was definitely an interesting week,” Glennon said. “But no excuse for anything like that. We came out pretty well. It was a 10-10 ballgame, but then a poor decision by me before the half and then they got three points and it seemed like it went kind of downhill from there. Unfortunately, we couldn’t kind of recover from there.”KEY INJURIESJaguars fullback Bruce Miller was ruled out with a concussion after a helmet-to-helmet hit on Bears punt returner Anthony Miller.UP NEXTBears: Can clinch a playoff berth by beating Green Bay in Chicago next Sunday.Jaguars: Finish the season at Indianapolis, where nothing can change their enviable draft position.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLMark Long, The Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gordon Hayward gave Hornets fans a little taste of why owner Michael Jordan felt strongly about luring him to Charlotte with a four-year, $120 million contract last month.Hayward, acquired in a sign-and-trade with Boston, had 28 points, seven assists and six rebounds, and Charlotte handed the Brooklyn Nets their first loss of the season, 106-104 on Sunday night.Hayward did a little bit of everything, making 12 of 20 shots while setting up his team with good scoring opportunities and helping the Hornets out of some potentially bad possessions with solid plays before the shot clock expired.“He brings us calm and poise out there," Hornets coach James Borrego said. “He settles us when we need a good possession, an efficient possession. He is able to create that.”The 6-foot-7 small forward said he's just starting to get comfortable with his new teammates after a limited training camp and missing two preseason games with a broken finger.“We are constantly building that chemistry,” Hayward said. “We didn’t have as much time as we wanted to get to know each other. We are starting to figure each other out. When I do, that will ultimately help me be a better playmaker.”Terry Rozier added 19 points, including two clutch free throws, and P.J. Washington finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Hornets, who limited the Nets to 42.7% shooting from the floor.Kevin Durant led the Nets with 29 points, and Kyrie Irving chipped in with 25 points.After winning their first two games by 26 and 28 points, Brooklyn as finally in a close game in the fourth quarter, which Durant said he enjoyed. He also said the Nets need to learn they'll get everyone’s best game every night because they're considered a favourite in the East.“It’s good to have that target on your backs — and it will bring out the best in all of us,” Durant said.They certainly got Charlotte’s best game.“We have to treat every team like its Brooklyn,” Hayward said. “We had this sense of urgency.”The Hornets appeared to break open the game early in the fourth quarter behind seven quick points from Hayward.But the 16-point lead nearly evaporated as Durant and Irving began to play with a sense of urgency and helped cut the lead to 101-99 with less than two minutes to play.But with a chance to tie or take the lead, Irving's driving layup was blocked and Devonte Graham knocked down a corner 3 at the other end to give Charlotte a cushion. A short while later Durant missed an open pull-up jumper with 7.4 seconds left with the Nets trailing by two.Rozier made two free throws to make it a two-possession game and seal the win.“It looked good when it was leaving my hands," Durant said. "Maybe I could have shot the 3 (instead). I’m sure we will get that shot later in the season and hopefully I can capitalize.”TIP INSNets: Spencer Dinwiddle left the game in the third quarter with a right knee strain and did not return. It's unclear if he will play Monday night. ... Brooklyn was outrebounded 54-46.Hornets: Washington appeared to roll his ankle with 5.3 seconds remaining and left the game. Borrego said the power forward sprained his ankle, but isn't sure the extent of the injury.THAT DUNKIn what was clearly the play of the night, the 6-foot-1 Rozier took a look-ahead pass from LaMelo Ball and posterized the 6-foot-10 Durant with a one-handed dunk, drawing the foul for a three-point play.INJURED REFReferee JT Orr injured his knee early in the fourth quarter and had to leave the court. The rest of the game was officiated by two referees.THE PAINTThe Hornets outscored the Nets 64-26 in the paint.UP NEXTNets: Host the Grizzlies on Monday night, the start of a six-game homestand.Hornets: Head to Dallas on Wednesday night looking for their first road win.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsSteve Reed, The Associated Press
SEATTLE — Two weeks ago, Sean McVay and Jared Goff were rolling. The Los Angeles Rams had won four of five and were in control of the NFC West.After two straight losses, the Rams have given away the division and potentially their spot in the post-season.“It sucks to lose, you know what I mean? We’ve got to do better. We’ve got to work harder. We’ve got to do something,” cornerback Jalen Ramsey said. “It’s frustrating, but I’m not going to sit here and say (we’re) discouraged or not optimistic. We know what we’ve got in front of us, and we know what we need to do.”Los Angeles watched its chance at the division title disappear on Sunday in a 20-9 loss to the Seahawks. Seattle (11-4) claimed its first NFC West title since 2016, while the Rams now have a chance of missing the post-season altogether.Los Angeles (9-6) will still make the playoffs with a victory over Arizona or a Chicago loss next week.But the Rams may have to do it without Goff after he dislocated the thumb on his throwing hand in the third quarter. Goff popped the thumb back into place and did not miss a play, but doubts quickly emerged about whether he'd be able to play against the Cardinals.“I’m not sure right now. I don’t want to speculate on that,” McVay said. “I know he battled, and I have a lot of respect for the toughness that he exuded today to be able to finish that game out.”Even before the injury, it was another poor performance by Goff and the Rams offence. Goff made some baffling decisions, none worse than his decision to throw back across the middle of the field in the second quarter. Quandre Diggs intercepted the pass, costing the Rams an early scoring opportunity while Seattle’s offence was scuffling.Goff went 24 of 43 for 234 yards and was sacked three times.“I need to stop trying to make a play if it’s not there,” Goff said. “I think that’s what the result of today is: dumb. Just really dumb. I’m a lot smarter than that. I’m the quarterback of this team and I’m trying to score points, and it’s led to some dumb decisions.”The Rams also failed to score on two attempts from the Seattle 1 in the third quarter. Goff was stuffed on a third-down sneak, and on fourth-and-goal Malcolm Brown was swallowed by Seattle’s defence.Brown was the option because Darrell Henderson injured his ankle two plays earlier. Henderson appeared headed for the end zone but was tripped from behind by Jamal Adams.“We obviously have got to finish drives. I made what I think is one of the worst plays I’ve had in my career when I threw that interception to Diggs,” Goff said. “And then we’ve got to score on the 1-yard line. Bottom line, it comes down to us on offence, and it comes down to me.”The Rams (9-6) were held without a touchdown for just the third time since McVay’s arrival as head coach and continued a trend of not finishing drives. A week ago, the Rams drove into Jets territory on their final six drives, but scored only two touchdowns in their shocking loss to previously winless New York.Against Seattle, the Rams had eight plays the entire game in the red zone.McVay tried to shoulder the responsibility for the issues, but they may not be an easy fix, especially if the Rams have to turn to backup QB John Wolford, who has never taken an NFL snap in two years with the team, in Week 17.“I’ve got to be better,” he said. “I have much higher expectations for myself. I’m not going to sit up here and make excuses. I see a lot better than I hear. Talk is cheap, and we’ve got to see the production. I don’t think I’ve done a good enough job for the standards, the expectations.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTim Booth, The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — Luka Doncic scored 24 points and the Dallas Mavericks led by a NBA-record 50 points at halftime in a 124-73 rout of the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.Josh Richardson added 21 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. had 18 points for the Mavericks.The Clippers trailed 77-27 at halftime, with their 50-point deficit being the largest at the break in the shot-clock era, which began in 1954-55.Paul George led the Kawhi Leonard-less Clippers with 15 points before sitting out the second half. Serge Ibaka added 13 points and nine rebounds over three quarters of the team’s first loss. The Clippers opened with victories over the defending NBA champion Lakers and Denver.Leonard sat out after needing eight stitches in his mouth after accidentally getting elbowed by the 7-foot Ibaka going for a rebound in Friday’ night at Denver.CAVALIERS 118, 76ERS 94CLEVELAND (AP) — Andre Drummond had 24 points, 14 rebounds and three steals to help Cleveland beat Philadelphia for its third straight victory to start the season.Collin Sexton added 22 points and Darius Garland had 14 points and seven assists for Cleveland. The Cavaliers had the second-worst record in the NBA last season at 19-46. They Cavaliers are 3-0 for the first time since winning six in a row to begin 2016-17.Tobias Harris had 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Philadelphia, which fell to 2-1 and played without centre Joel Embiid (back tightness).MAGIC 120, WIZARDS 113WASHINGTON (AP) — Markelle Fultz and Terrence Ross each scored 26 points and Orlando rallied to beat Washington for its first 3-0 start since 2009-10.Nikola Vucevic scored in the post to give Orlando a 114-113 lead with 25.1 seconds as the Magic scored the final 10 points of the game in beating the Wizards for the sixth straight game.Vucevic had with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Evan Fournier added 19 points.Bradley Beal had 29 points and seven assists for Washington. Russell Westbrook was held out for rest.KNICKS 130, BUCKS 110NEW YORK (AP) — Tom Thibodeau’s first victory as Knicks coach came surprisingly easy against a top opponent, as New York routed Milwaukee.Julius Randle had 29 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, Elfrid Payton scored 27 points in his best game as a Knick, and New York led by as much as 28 against the team that had the best record in the NBA the previous two seasons.The Knicks were among the NBA’s worst during that time but are hoping for a turnaround under Thibodeau, the former Coach of the Year who engineered comebacks in Chicago and Minnesota. The Knicks opened his tenure by hanging with Indiana and Philadelphia for a half before those teams pulled away in the final two quarters.Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 13 rebounds for the Bucks.PELICANS 98, SPURS 95NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram had 28 points and 11 rebounds and New Orleans held off San Antonio.The Spurs had a chance to tie it after Steven Adams, whose put-back dunk put New Orleans up 97-91 with two minutes left, missed a pair of free throws with 11 seconds to go. But Eric Bledsoe blocked DeMar DeRozan’s 3-point attempt from behind in the final seconds to preserve the victory.Zion Williamson had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Pelicans, scoring about half of his points on dunks. Lonzo Ball had 16 points and five steals.Rudy Gay scored 22 points for the Spurs. They opened with two victories.HORNETS 106, NETS 104CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Gordon Hayward had 28 points, seven assists and six rebounds and Charlotte handed Brooklyn its first loss of the season.Terry Rozier added 19 points, including two clutch free throws, and P.J. Washington finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Hornets.Kevin Durant led the Nets with 29 points, and Kyrie Irving had 25 points.The Associated Press
EDMONTON — Jordan Spence scored what turned out to be an important goal for Canada in his first shift of the world junior hockey championship. A day after Canada romped 16-2 over short-staffed Germany to start the tournament, goals were much harder to come by in a 3-1 win over Slovakia on Sunday.Spence was a healthy scratch in Canada's opener. The defenceman was informed Sunday afternoon he would draw into the lineup for suspended teammate Braden Schneider.Spence scored the host country's only goal in the first 36 minutes of the game."It was great for me to score, but it's good that it created for momentum for our team, which it did," Spence said.Philip Tomasino had a goal and an assist and Jack Quinn scored an empty-netter for Canada. Devon Levi made 17 saves for the win on his 19th birthday."I didn't go on my phone much. I was focused on the game," Levi said. "I can answer my birthday messages later, but the task at hand was to win the game." Martin Romiak scored for Slovakia (1-1). Goaltender Samuel Hlavaj of the QMJHL's Sherbrooke Phoenix stopped 20 shots in the loss. The closest Slovakia has come to beating Canada in the world junior tournament was a 0-0 tie in Brandon, Man., in 1999.""We lost the game tonight, but I thought we played well," Slovak coach Robert Petrovicky said. "We played hard."Canada has Monday off before facing Switzerland (0-2) in Pool A on Tuesday. Finland (2-0) beat the Swiss 4-1 earlier Sunday.The top four teams in each pool advance to quarterfinals Jan. 2, followed by semifinals Jan. 4 and the medal games Jan. 5.Slovakia was a much tougher test for Canadians scorers than depleted Germany. "They had nothing to do with our d-zone. They just made shots from the blue-line and our guys blocked every shot," said Hlavaj, who is playing in his third world junior tournament.The Canadians dominated puck possession and allowed Slovak puck carriers few clean entries into their zone.Canada's attack lacked cohesion for much of the game, however, while Slovakia clogged up scoring lanes."Obviously we did want to create a little bit more offence, but we reminded our players they did a lot of good stuff and we're proud of them," Canadian head coach Andre Tourigny said.Romiak's power-play goal at 18:36 of the third period pulled the Slovaks within a goal, but Quinn sealed the victory with an empty-netter.Tomasino took a long pass from Dylan Cozens and beat Hlavaj with a high shot at 16:25 for a 2-0 lead.Schneider served a one-game suspension Sunday for checking German forward Jan-Luca Schumacher in the head the previous day. Slovakia killed off a pair of Canadian power-play chances and Canada in turned kill off one Slovak man-advantage in the second period. Defenceman Bowen Byram levelled Slovak forward Jakub Kolenic on Canada's blue-line midway through the period.Spence scored Canada's lone goal of the opening period at 4:08. The Australian-born defenceman from Cornwall, P.E.I., snared a Dawson Mercer rebound and beat Hlavaj with a wrist shot from the hash marks."It was unfortunate for Schneider to get suspended, but this morning, I was in the morning skate and I was just wanted to get my mind into it if I was playing," Spence said. "There were a lot of emotions going on just being scratched from last game and coming back the next day and playing and scoring. It's amazing."Canadian winger Dylan Holloway didn't dress for Sunday's game because of an upper-body injury. Captain Kirby Dach isn't playing in the tournament because of a wrist injury sustained in a pre-tournament game.Cozens, who had a hat trick and six points against Germany, wore the captain's C on Sunday. He's alternating the captaincy with Byram.The International Ice Hockey Federation announced Sunday there were no new positive tests for the COVID-19 virus among the teams and tournament personnel.Three German players were released from quarantine Sunday to rejoin a team that iced just 14 skaters in its first two games.Barring further positive tests, five more Germans will be released from isolation Tuesday with one player remaining in quarantine until Jan. 4.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2020.The Canadian Press
NEW YORK — Tom Thibodeau's first victory as Knicks coach came surprisingly easy against a top opponent, as New York routed the Milwaukee Bucks 130-110 on Sunday night.Julius Randle had 29 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, Elfrid Payton scored 27 points in his best game as a Knick, and New York led by as much as 28 against the team that had the best record in the NBA the previous two seasons.The Knicks were among the NBA's worst during that time but are hoping for a turnaround under Thibodeau, the former Coach of the Year who engineered comebacks in Chicago and Minnesota. The Knicks opened his tenure by hanging with Indiana and Philadelphia for a half before those teams pulled away in the final two quarters.This time, they used a 16-2 run late in the first half to open a 61-43 lead, then got 12 points apiece from Randle and Payton in the third to make it a 21-point lead heading to the fourth. The Knicks opened the final period with seven straight points for a 103-75 bulge.Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 13 rebounds for the Bucks, who were coming off a 39-point trouncing of Golden State on Christmas and looking to build momentum before playing two straight games in Miami against the team that eliminated them in the Eastern Conference semifinals.But after going 20 for 37 on 3-pointers Friday, the Bucks were 7 for 38 (18%) behind the arc against the Knicks.Alec Burks scored 18 points and RJ Barrett bounced back from a poor performance against Philadelphia with 17 as the Knicks had plenty of offence even without injured rookies Obi Toppin (calf) and Immanuel Quickley (hip) for the second straight game.TIP-INSBucks: Khris Middleton scored 22 points. ... Jrue Holiday, who had 64% of his shots in his first two games with the Bucks, shot 4 for 10 for eight points.Knicks: Thibodeau said G Austin Rivers, who hasn't played this season because of a sore right groin, has made progress and would go through the contact portion of practice for the first time on Monday. ... Thibodeau said he expected Quickley to be able to jump right back in when he was cleared, but thought Toppin would need more time because of the nature of his injury prevents him from doing much while he's out.PAYTON'S POINTSPayton's best game last season, his first in New York, was 20 points. He opened 2020-21 by going 3 for 13 in two games.UP NEXTBucks: Play two straight games in Miami on Tuesday and Wednesday.Knicks: Visit Cleveland on Tuesday to start a four-game trip.Brian Mahoney, The Associated Press
CLEVELAND — Andre Drummond scored 24 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and made three steals as the Cleveland Cavaliers won their third straight game to start the season, 118-94 over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night.Collin Sexton added 22 points and Darius Garland had 14 points and seven assists for Cleveland, which finished with the second-worst record in the NBA last season at 19-46. The Cavaliers are 3-0 for the first time since winning six in a row to begin 2016-2017.“We want it. We want it bad,” said Drummond, who is averaging 20.3 points and 14.7 rebounds per game. “We play hard each and every time, and guys are ready when their number is called. We have a long season ahead of us and we’ll celebrate tonight, but we’ll be ready for our next game.”Tobias Harris had 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Philadelphia, which fell to 2-1 and played without centre Joel Embiid (back tightness). Ben Simmons scored 15 points and Dwight Howard had nine points and four fouls filling in for Embiid.“Joel was planning on going, but when he went out on the floor, he had some stiffness,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. “He was such a late scratch, we couldn’t even add another big man to the active list.”Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love (right calf strain) left in the second quarter and did not return. Love missed the season opener with the same injury and will undergo an MRI on Monday.Cleveland, which shot 52.7% from the field, took its largest lead at 108-76 on Cedi Osman's driving layup with 8:30 left. Osman scored 14 points off the bench and Larry Nance Jr. had 13 points and five assists.“I still don’t think we’ve put our best four quarters together yet, but that’s our goal,” Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “Playing agenda-less basketball, that’s what the guys have bought into.”Drummond, who has three double-doubles, netted 15 points and 10 rebounds in the first half as Cleveland carried a 64-50 advantage into the break.The Cavaliers forced 22 turnovers, six by Simmons, and turned them into 35 points.“I thought our spacing was bad,” Rivers said. “I want Ben to attack the basket, but I also want him to make plays and have a good balance. We won two games, but we just didn’t play well tonight.”Both teams completed their first back-to-back set of the season. Cleveland beat Detroit 128-119 in double overtime Saturday, while Philadelphia won 109-89 in New York.“It was a good back-to-back win because I am exhausted,” Drummond said, laughing.WAITING GAMECavaliers G Kevin Porter Jr. (personal reasons) has yet to dress for a game as the front office mulls whether to discipline him for an off-season arrest. The second-year pro was expected to serve as Cleveland’s sixth man. “We’re still having those conversations, still working through the plan, organizationally,” Bickerstaff said.TIP-INS76ers: Embiid, a three-time All-Star, averaged 28 points and 12 rebounds in the first two games, leading the team in both categories against Washington and New York. … Howard committed a flagrant foul against Dante Exum in the second. … F Danny Green spent his rookie season with the Cavaliers, appearing in 20 games in 2009-10.Cavaliers: Rookie F Isaac Okoro (left foot sprain) did not play after being injured at Detroit. The No. 5 overall draft pick started the first two games. … G Matthew Dellavedova (concussion) and rookie F Dylan Windler (broken left hand) also were inactive. … Cleveland debuted its rock-and-roll themed black alternate uniforms.UP NEXT76ers: Host Toronto on Tuesday. Philadelphia dropped three of four games to the then-NBA champion Raptors last season, but won the only matchup at Wells Fargo Center.Cavaliers: Host New York on Tuesday. Cleveland then heads on the road for six games — its longest trip of the season — before returning home to play Memphis on Jan. 22.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsBrian Dulik, The Associated Press
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The quarterback-receiver tandem of Drew Lock and Jerry Jeudy is supposed to be the centerpiece of the Denver Broncos’ offence for years to come. But when the youngsters had a chance to engineer another comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers, they showed just how far they still have to go.Lock’s red-zone interception, dropped passes by Jeudy and other mistakes proved costly in the Broncos’ 19-16 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.The Broncos (5-10) trailed by 13 points in the fourth quarter before tying the game on a field goal by Brandon McManus with 2:52 remaining.“I think that reflects well on the team, their effort, their toughness, their resiliency,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said. “But we got to start making the plays and not do the things that cause you to lose a game like that.”The Chargers (6-9) regained the lead on a field goal with 41 seconds to play. Lock got the Broncos to midfield on the final drive, where his Hail Mary was picked off at the goal line by Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams as time expired.Four plays earlier, Jeudy dropped a deep ball that hit the rookie in the hands. With Jeudy running in stride in Chargers territory, it would have — at worst — set up McManus, who had already connected from 50 and 52 yards, for a tying field goal. It was the fifth drop for Jeudy, the No. 15 overall pick in the draft.“The ball definitely came to me,” said Jeudy, who had six receptions for 61 yards on 15 targets. “Like I said, I just got to make plays. Ain’t nobody stopping me, I’m open. I just got to finish. I beat myself today.”Lock did his best to support Jeudy and help him maintain a positive mindset during and after the game, but the second-year quarterback had his own gaffe that loomed large. In the first quarter, Lock rolled to his left and winged an off-balance pass that hit DaeSean Hamilton in the hands. It bounced to cornerback Casey Hayward in the end zone, costing the Broncos at least three points.“It’s a play I just got to throw away,” Lock said.Lock was 24 of 47 for 264 yards and two interceptions. Though he did rush for the Broncos’ only touchdown on a quarterback sneak with 6:31 to play, Fangio described Lock’s performance as a fair summation of an erratic season.“There’s a lot of good, and there’s something that’s got to get cleaned up and disappear,” Fangio said.The same can be said of the Broncos' offence as a whole. Denver has scored at least 20 points just six times this season. With a 4-2 record in those games, there have been signs Denver can compete if that side of the ball can produce. But the lack of consistency despite the investment of draft capital in Lock and Jeudy reflects how much work remains.Lock thinks he is close to taking the next step.“I am starting to see this speed, these defences, and know this offence well enough to be able to go and feel really confident going in there to make the throws I need, see the defence, and put the ball where it needs to go,” Lock said. “It’s something I feel a lot better that I did, I would say, beginning of the season with just how many reps we’ve gotten this year in games. But it is about me finding the steady tempo of a game.”As for Jeudy, Fangio wants to see how he responds to adversity.“Could be a defining moment in his career, that he’s got to come back, have a great week of practice, catch a bunch of balls and then show up on Sunday when the ball’s thrown to him and catch ’em,” Fangio said.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDan Greenspan, The Associated Press
SEATTLE — As he finished talking about winning a division title for the first time in his career, Jamal Adams grabbed the cigar lying on the edge of the podium and flicked the lighter in his hand.It was celebration time for Adams and the Seattle Seahawks.“Damn right, I haven’t been here before,” Adams said, his voice rising. “So damn it, it feels good. It feels great!”The Seahawks claimed the NFC West title on Sunday with a 20-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, carried by a revitalized defence and some clutch play from Russell Wilson.Wilson scored on a 4-yard run on the opening drive of the second half and clinched the division crown with a 13-yard TD pass to Jacob Hollister with 2:51 remaining.It's the first division title since 2016 for Seattle (11-4) and the fifth since Pete Carroll arrived in 2010. Carroll had linebacker K.J. Wright — the longest-tenured Seahawks player — speak in the locker room after the game.“Cherish these moments,” Wright said. “It’s been a while since we’ve been NFC West champs. And this team, especially our brotherhood, our togetherness, brought us to this moment.”The final drive was Wilson at his best: He was 5 of 5 for 59 yards, hitting four different receivers.Wilson connecting with Hollister was a bit of redemption for the tight end who was stopped inches short of the same end zone on the final play a year ago in Week 17 against San Francisco. That gave the division title to the 49ers.Wilson finished 20 of 32 for 225 yards. But unlike earlier in the season when it was Wilson who staked Seattle to a 5-0 start, this victory was carried by the defence. Seattle flustered Jared Goff, shut down the Rams’ run game, and held Los Angeles (9-6) to a season low in points.The Rams became the fifth straight opponent held under 20 points by Seattle, something accomplished four other times in franchise history and not since 2014 — the last time the Seahawks reached the Super Bowl.It's a staggering turnaround for Seattle, which was on pace to be among the worst defences, statistically, in league history earlier in the season. The unit is now a strength going into the playoffs.“For everybody out there, they got to start putting respect on this defence's name, because this defence is playing lights out,” Adams said.Goff was 23 of 42 for 224 yards and a baffling first-half interception that cost Los Angeles points. There's also concern about whether Goff will be able to play in Week 17 against Arizona. Goff dislocated his right thumb after hitting it on a helmet in the third quarter, but put it back into place and didn't miss a play.“It’s OK right now. It’s not terrible. We’ll see tomorrow,” Goff said.LA also lost running back Darrell Henderson to an ankle injury in the third quarter. Henderson rushed for 62 yards but was hurt being tripped from behind.The Rams can still reach the playoffs with a win over Arizona or a loss by Chicago next week, but the past two weeks have changed the tenor of their season. Last week’s shocking loss to the then-winless New York Jets cost the Rams control of the division. Now, Los Angeles is at risk of missing the playoffs altogether.“This has been a humbling, tough, up-and-down year,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “A lot of good, a lot of frustrating things. As a head coach you feel very responsible, especially with my involvement in the offence.”RUN DOWNOne of the biggest plays of the game came when Henderson injured his ankle midway through the third quarter. It looked as if the big running back could have scored before he was tripped up from behind by Adams.The Rams were already without Cam Akers because of an ankle injury. Henderson's absence left Malcolm Brown as the primary running back.Adams' hustle on the play proved critical. Goff was stuffed on a third-and-goal sneak from the 1, and Brown was stopped short of the goal line on fourth down.“The goal-line stand was a famous one and one I will never forget,” Carroll said.STILL PERFECTJason Myers hit field goals of 45 and 49 yards in the first half for Seattle. Myers has made 33 straight attempts dating to last season.HI, AARONRams defensive tackle Aaron Donald sacked Wilson once, giving him 85 1/2 for his career. That’s the third most in the first seven seasons of a career, behind DeMarcus Ware (99 1/2) and Reggie White (95).UP NEXTRams: Host Arizona in Week 17.Seahawks: Close the regular season facing San Francisco next Sunday in Glendale, Arizona.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTim Booth, The Associated Press