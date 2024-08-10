Mitchell Parker strikes out five
Mitchell Parker takes the mound against the Angels, striking out five batters across 6 1/3 innings of work
Kirk Cousins didn't play in the Falcons' preseason opener.
Aiyuk’s future with the NFC champs has been in limbo since he requested a trade after not being able to negotiate a long-term contract this offseason.
Harbaugh was punished by the NCAA earlier in the week for his lack of cooperation in a recruiting investigation.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
The Phillies hope to build some momentum after finishing the season 5-1 against the Dodgers. Meanwhile, the NL West leaders are in a tighter race than expected.
To conclude 'rankings week' on the pod we have Yahoo Fantasy's newest member Tera Roberts join Matt Harmon to identify six make or break ADPs in 2024. Harmon and Roberts discuss six players that need to have career years to justify their current draft positions. The two specifically highlight a trio of 3rd year WRs that have major exceptions in 2024 despite rough seasons in 2023.
Williams’ ranking of Stafford in the quarterback hierarchy might come as a surprise
Team USA’s Tara Davis-Woodhall wins gold in the women’s long jump here at the 2024 Olympics on a jam-packed Thursday night of track and field.
The incident happened during the half-mile swim portion of the first event.
The pitch was tied for the fastest in the history of the pitch-tracking era to secure a strikeout. It wasn't even Chapman's fastest pitch of the at-bat.
Jurickson Profar slammed his helmet down hard after taking a pitch to his right leg on Wednesday at PNC Park.
Conference realignment means the renewal of some old rivalries, like Texas vs. Texas A&M and BYU vs. Utah.
Thomas looked like a rising star for the Cowboys, until his relationship with the team went sour.
We continue 'rankings week' on the pod by looking at what goes into making a good ranking for draft season. 4 for 4's John Paulsen joins Matt Harmon to discuss what goes into his draft rankings and what the common flaws are when people make them. The two then identify 6 position groups that are hard to rank and project this year and 6 players Paulsen is much higher on than consensus.
Chicago is historically bad. But at least this chapter of White Sox misery is complete.
In a microcosm of what's to come, Williams was very much under the spotlight in the first episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks."
Jameis Winston will start for the Browns on Saturday.
With Week 1 of NFL preseason action right around the corner, Nate Tice and Matt Harmon share which NFL teams need to have a prove-it season in 2024.
The deal is reportedly worth over $1 million a year for five years.
Not even the last-place A's could stop the streak.