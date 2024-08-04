Mitch Spence's six strikeouts
Mitch Spence tallies six strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings against the Dodgers
Robbie Ray, after recovering from surgery he underwent last spring, made his debut with the Giants on Wednesday.
Ryan impressed in his MLB debut for a Dodgers team that has been plagued by injuries to pitchers.
Pitcher Clayton Kershaw is expected to make a rehab start, moving him closer to returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Saturday was the busiest day of the Olympics yet, and it provided plenty of incredible images from across the country.
SummerSlam featured the return of Roman Reigns, who had been absent from WWE programming since losing to Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 40.
Summer McIntosh won the women’s 200-meter individual medley here at the 2024 Olympics on Saturday, and claimed gold in one of the meet’s most loaded events.
Which countries will advance from the men's basketball group stage?
Blake Snell threw 114 pitches while completing the no-hitter on Friday night in Cincinnati.
She fell, once again, to Australia’s Kaylee McKeown.
The quartet of Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon and Kaylyn Brown won their heat in a time of 3:07.41, smashing the previous record of 3:08.80.
There are at least two blue-blood programs that are having QB competitions as the season approaches. Here are some of the teams that haven't officially decided on a starter.
Tennessee Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to miss four to six weeks after suffering a knee injury in practice.
Jimmer Fredette sat out with an injury to his left leg.
Canadian wunderkind Summer McIntosh continued her ascent to the top of swimming with gold in the women’s 200-meter butterfly.
Bill O'Brien is back in college football. Manny Diaz is back in the ACC. With plenty of legends moving on, there was lots of movement on the coaching carousel to catch up on ahead of this season.
Tommy Paul put up a valiant fight against Carlos Alcaraz, then later knocked out Andy Murray alongside partner Taylor Fritz.
The U.S. will play Japan on Saturday.
In today's edition: "F Around and Find Out," swimmers return to the Seine for the first time in a century, Lily Zhang spotlight, South Sudan on the rise, and more.
At long last, after many delays and billions in cleanup, the Seine River is hosting swimmers once again.
Jazz Chisholm is fitting right in with the New York Yankees.