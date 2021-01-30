Mitch Roschelle reacts to GameStop stock price frenzy
University of San Diego Visiting Fellow Mitch Roschelle provides insight on ‘America’s News HQ.’
LONDON — Eberechi Eze’s latest stunning goal helped Crystal Palace end a four-game winless run with a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton in the Premier League on Saturday. The off-season signing let the ball roll across him to fool Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker before unleashing a shot past goalkeeper Rui Patricio from just inside the area in the 60th minute. “I don’t think he will be a tap-in man,” Palace manager Roy Hodgson said of Eze. “The goals he gets will be up there for goals of the month.” It was his third goal since his move from Queens Park Rangers — his first was a free kick against Leeds, and his second was a long solo run against Sheffield United — and lifted spirits at Palace after a run of one win in 10 matches in all competitions. It was also Palace’s first triumph over Wolves in five attempts and increased the woes of Nuno Espirito Santo, who has not seen his players taste success in the Premier League for six weeks after this latest toothless showing. “We’re in a really bad place and we need to put it right as soon as possible,” Wolves captain Conor Coady said. “We thought we could build on what happened midweek against Chelsea (0-0) but we didn’t and it’s hard to know what to say.” Palace, which is in 13th place, moved three points above Wolves. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — T.J. Yates is returning to the Atlanta Falcons as a coach. Yates, a native of suburban Atlanta who spent one season backing up Matt Ryan, was announced Saturday as the passing game specialist for new head coach Arthur Smith. The Falcons also hired Lanier Goethie as a defensive assistant and Nick Perry as the assistant defensive backs coach. The 33-year-old Yates joins the Falcons staff after spending the last two seasons coaching with the Houston Texans. In 2020, he was assistant quarterbacks coach as Deshaun Watson earned his third Pro Bowl selection. In Atlanta, Yates will work with former MVP Ryan and a receiving group that includes Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and tight end Hayden Hurst. Yates spent seven seasons as an NFL quarterback, including three stints with the Texans that included leading the team to its first playoff victory as a rookie in 2011. Yates was Ryan’s backup in Atlanta in 2014, appearing in one game. He also suited up for the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills. Goethie and Perry join the Falcons from the college game. Goethie most recently served as linebackers coach at Duke. Perry spent the past four seasons as a graduate assistant and analyst at Alabama. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL The Associated Press
BERLIN — Bundesliga top-scorer Robert Lewandowski took his tally to 24 goals and had an assist as Bayern Munich stretched its lead to 10 points with a 4-1 win over Hoffenheim on Saturday. Bayern was beaten by Hoffenheim — also 4-1 — in its only defeat of 2020 and was in no mood for a repeat despite the absences of midfielders Leon Goretzka and Javi Martínez due to coronavirus infections. New signing Marc Roca made a rare start. Jérôme Boateng opened the scoring with a header in the 32nd before Lewandowski set up Thomas Müller in the 43rd. Andrej Kramaric pulled one back a minute later for Hoffenheim, but Lewandowski scored for the ninth consecutive game in the 57th, and Serge Gnabry made sure with Bayern’s fourth in the 63rd. Leipzig can restore the seven-point gap with a win at home over Bayer Leverkusen later. Borussia Dortmund ended its three-game winless run with a 3-1 victory over Augsburg. Dortmund coach Edin Terzic made three changes to the team that lost 4-2 to Gladbach, with goalkeeper Marwin Hitz coming in for the injured Roman Bürki, who was heavily criticized for his performance in the Gladbach defeat. But Hitz was picking the ball out of his net in the 10th minute when André Hahn fired the visitors in front. Erling Haaland struck his penalty off the crossbar in the 21st, and Rafa Gikiewicz saved his header two minutes later, but Thomas Delaney finally made the home side’s pressure count when he headed in the equalizer in the 26th. Jadon Sancho scored in the 63rd and an own-goal from Felix Uduokhai in the 75th extended the lead. Pál Dárdai’s return as Hertha Berlin coach ended in a 3-1 loss at Eintracht Frankfurt, Union Berlin held Borussia Mönchengladbach 1-1, and last-place Schalke drew at Werder Bremen 1-1. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP CiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press
MILAN — Zlatan Ibrahimovic missed a penalty but AC Milan won 2-1 at Bologna on Saturday to bounce back from a disappointing week and remain top of Serie A. Ante Rebic fired home the rebound after Ibrahimovic’s penalty kick was saved and Franck Kessié doubled Milan’s lead early in the second half. Former Milan midfielder Andrea Poli reduced the deficit nine minutes from time. Milan moved five points clear of second-place Inter Milan, which hosts Benevento later. Juventus is also playing later, at Sampdoria. Bologna remained six points off the relegation zone. Milan had lost its last two matches, including a midweek defeat to Inter in the Italian Cup quarterfinals which saw Ibrahimovic sent off. Milan almost took an early lead in Bologna but Lukasz Skorupski did well to tip Theo Hernández’s effort onto the crossbar. The Bologna goalkeeper then pulled off a sensational double save against Ibrahimovic and managed to parry the Milan forward’s spot kick but Rebic netted the follow-up to give his side the lead in the 26th minute. Bologna defender Mitchell Dijks had conceded the penalty by blatantly hauling over Rafael Leão. Bologna came close to the equalizer but then gave away another careless penalty when defender Adama Soumaoro touched the ball with both his hands This time Kessié stepped up and hit it straight down the middle. Poli set up a nervy finale when he fired Andreas Skov Olsen’s cross into the top right corner, two minutes after coming off the bench. Bologna almost levelled shortly after but Gianluigi Donnarumma kept out Roberto Soriano with a brilliant flying save. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Daniella Matar, The Associated Press
GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany — Canadian Marie-Michele Gagnon captured bronze to win her first medal in nearly five years, while Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami won her third straight World Cup super-G on Saturday, 10 days before the world championship race in the discipline. Gut-Behrami confirmed her dominance with another clear victory, a week after she won her home race in Crans Montana by 0.93 seconds. On Saturday, Kajsa Vickhoff Lie trailed by 0.68 in second for the Norwegian's first career podium result, Gagnon came 0.93 behind in third. The 31-year-old Gagnon, from Lac-Etchemin, Que., bumped Sofia Goggia off the podium. The Italian, who is on a four-race winning streak in downhill, finished fourth, ahead of Austria’s Christine Scheyer and Olympic super-G champion Ester Ledecka. It was Gagnon's fifth career World Cup medal and first since a win in a super combined event at Soldeu, Andorra in February 2016. Overall leader Petra Vlhova finished 10th, and the Slovakian skier saw her advantage over Gut-Behrami in the season standings reduced to 62 points. “A few months ago, people asked me if I was still able to win a race at all. Now people start talking about the (overall) World Cup. It shows how fast things can change in sport,” said Gut-Behrami, who had not won a race between 2018 and 2020. “For me it's important that I keep my level of skiing, that I can be fast like today and enjoy it.” Gut-Behrami was seven-hundredths of a second behind Lie at the first split but charged down the Kandahar course, sticking to the ideal race line in a clean run. Saturday’s win was the 29th in Gut-Behrami’s career and 15th in super-G. Only Lindsey Vonn (28), Renate Götschl (17) and Katja Seizinger (16) have won more races in the discipline. Gut-Behrami previously won three consecutive World Cup super-G events in the 2016-17 season, when she was the defending overall champion. She has won silver and bronze in super-G at previous world championships but is lacking a gold medal. Gut-Behrami was reluctant to read too much into her current winning streak and referred to the bigger picture of her World Cup career, which includes a first super-G win in 2008. “After 13 years I’m still able to win. Even though I didn’t win every season I was racing, I was almost in the position to have a chance to win,” she said. “I think this is the biggest achievement you can have in your career, that you can try to win every time you are in the start.” Several racers were sitting out the races in Germany in order to prepare for the worlds in Italy, most notably Mikaela Shiffrin and Michelle Gisin. Shiffrin, who won the super-G world title in 2019, has not competed in a speed race for over a year. She had a 10-month break from racing in 2020 and only just resumed training in super-G. The race was initially scheduled as a downhill, but bad weather wiped out both training sessions this week. A downhill race can only take place after the athletes had at least one training run on the course. Another super-G had already been scheduled for Sunday, the last women’s World Cup event before the Feb. 8-21 world championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo. — With files from The Canadian Press ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Quebec skier Marie-Michèle Gagnon has reached the podium for the first time since Feb. 28, 2016, earning a bronze medal in women's super-G on Saturday in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. While preparing for her 13th World Cup season in the fall, the native of Lac-Etchemin, Que., told CBC Sports the challenge of catching the elite women in Alpine speed events remained a "game of patience." On Saturday, Gagnon negotiated one of the more demanding courses on the circuit to finish in one minute 16.63 seconds for her first-ever podium in a speed event and fifth of her World Cup career. "It was a very good day. I was very surprised, but I had a good feeling all day," the 31-year-old told Alpine Canada after bumping Olympic champion Sofia Goggia of Italy from the podium. "I felt confident with my plan. WATCH | Gagnon captures Canada's 1st alpine World Cup medal this season: "The snow conditions allowed for a good result from the back and I could attack the whole course." Gagnon, who won the Alpine combined event nearly five years ago in Andorra, placed 11th last week in a downhill at Crans-Montana, Switzerland, where Goggia prevailed. The Canadian also finished a career-best 10th on Dec. 19 in Val d'Isere, France in another downhill won by Goggia. "I've committed to this, and it's starting to work and starting to show success because it did take longer than I thought," the national team member since 2007 said in December. 'Mental hurdle' On Nov. 30, 2017, Gagnon crashed into the netting during downhill training in Lake Louise, Alta., tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee and dislocating her left shoulder. She wasn't entirely comfortable skiing fast for 14 months after the injury until a World Cup stop in Crans-Montana in February 2019. It's great to be confident going into world champs. I just have to ski the skis. — Canadian skier Marie-Michele Gagnon "The mental [hurdle] of coming back into the speed discipline was a lot harder than I thought it would be," Gagnon said in October prior to this season's opener in Soelden, Austria. "Consciously, I was feeling good but subconsciously my body was like, no, you're not doing this." Gagnon believed she turned a corner on Jan. 24, 2020 in Bansko, Bulgaria, where the two-time Olympian finished a then-career-high 13th at a World Cup downhill. "My goal is to be a lot better than 20th, 30th or 13th," Gagnon, who has 240 World Cup races under her belt, said last fall. "You sometimes see skiers, especially on the men's side, start winning the [downhill and giant slalom] at 30 years old. It's a patience game with the speed events because you need mileage on the hill and experience." Gagnon, who arrived in Switzerland last August to resume ski-race training during the coronavirus pandemic, overcame cancelled training runs and rescheduled race programs leading up to Saturday's event on the final weekend of racing ahead of the world championships next month in Italy. "It's great to be confident going into world champs, it gives you a 10 per cent edge over the competition," she said. "I just have to ski the skis. I'm really excited for [competing in] Cortina [d'Ampezzo]. Vlhova's overall lead cut to 62 points "I want to push, and I'm not scared of going down, just excited." Gagnon returns to action on Sunday. WATCH | Gut-Behrami speeds to 3rd straight super-G win: Lara Gut-Behrami reached the top of the podium Saturday for her third straight win in the discipline. The Swiss skier clocked 1:15.70, 0.68 seconds ahead of Norway's Kajsa Vickhoff Lie, who achieved her first career podium result. Goggia, who is on a four-race winning streak in downhill, finished fourth, ahead of Austria's Christine Scheyer and Olympic super-G champion Ester Ledecka. Overall leader Petra Vlhova finished 10th, and the Slovakian skier saw her advantage over Gut-Behrami in the season standings reduced to 62 points. "A few months ago, people asked me if I was still able to win a race at all. Now people start talking about the [overall] World Cup. It shows how fast things can change in sport," said Gut-Behrami, who had not won a race between 2018 and 2020. "For me it's important that I keep my level of skiing, that I can be fast like today and enjoy it."
WEST BROMWICH, England — A man has been arrested on suspicion of racially abusing West Bromwich Albion midfielder Romaine Sawyers online. The Premier League club had reported to police on Friday that a racist message was sent to Sawyers during the team's 5-0 loss to Manchester City on Tuesday. Late Friday, West Midlands Police said it had taken a 49-year-old man from Kingswinford into custody for questioning. The town is 10 miles from West Bromwich. “Our dedicated football hate crime officer is also investigating another report of a racist comment towards the same footballer,” the police said. “We will not tolerate racism.” West Brom had called for the “ toughest available legal punishment." Sawyers' case wasn't even the latest example of a Black athlete being targeted online. Chelsea's Reece James late Friday night posted a screenshot of racist messages he received on Instagram. The 21-year-old England right back responded, “Something needs to change!” Chelsea condemned the abuse, saying it was disgusted. “This club finds racism and all forms of discriminatory behaviour completely unacceptable,” Chelsea said in a statement early Saturday. “In sport, as in wider society,” the statement continued, “we must create a social media environment where hateful and discriminatory actions are as unacceptable online as they would be on the street.” Earlier in the week, Manchester United players Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial were targets of racial abuse online after the team's 2-1 home loss to last-placed Sheffield United. Premier League chief executive Richard Masters on Friday called on social media companies to take action. “Tackling online hate is a priority for football, and I believe social media companies need to do more," he said. The players’ union has encouraged players to press charges if possible. “Systemic racism causes trauma, and footballers are not immune by virtue of their profession,” the Professional Footballers Association said Thursday. “Players’ mental health can be affected by racial abuse and the impact of wider racial prejudice in society.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press