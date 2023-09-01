Mitch McConnell's latest freeze raises concerns over aging U.S. political leaders
A tough-to-watch moment played out in front of T.V. cameras this week as U.S. Republican Senator Mitch McConnell appeared to suffer a medical episode in the middle of a press conference, freezing for the second time in recent months. The incident raises concerns about the fitness of some of the most senior political leaders in the U.S., including the country's 80-year-old President Joe Biden. Jackson Proskow reports.