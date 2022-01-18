  • Oops!
Mitch Marner's magic returns as Leafs lock in on Atlantic

Mitch Marner starred in the Maple Leafs 6-5 victory over the St. Louis Blues, assisting Auston Matthews as well as scoring his own eye-catching goal. Head coach Sheldon Keefe is determined to win the Atlantic Division and the Leafs will need all of Mitch Marner's magic to do it.

On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar also addresses the Dallas Cowboys comparisons and surveys the trade market for defensive reinforcements.

Video Transcript

- Well, I was able to use one of my favorite lines not so long ago, "Mitch Marner's Magic," because it was back. Back and thriving not only in the sense that he had a great assist on Auston Matthews' power play goal, but also he scored a goal himself-- a wicked snipe, top right corner, right over Binnington's head. And maybe this is the goal that kind of gets him going a little bit.

And Mitch Marner has asked over and over again, you know, what can he do to score more goals? How can he improve his shot? I think it's moments like this. And Mitch Marner does have a knack of kind of going on runs offensively, especially when he's feeling good. And after a goal like that I don't know how he can't feel good. So yes, keep shooting, Mitch Marner. Keep scoring. Maybe on the power play next. That would be cool.

