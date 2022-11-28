Mitch Marner rolling towards franchise points-streak record

Mitch Marner's goal in the Leafs win over Pittsburgh gave him a point in a 16th straight game, the longest active streak in the NHL, which puts him two short of the franchise record.

Video Transcript

- Mitch Marner is on the cusp of breaking Leafs history. Now he's on a 16-game point streak. And with a couple more games, he can literally stand out as being the Leaf with the longest points streak. But will he do it?

I put out a poll and asked a lot of you. Majority of you say, yes, he will. And I agree. I do think he will. I think Marner right now is playing at a level that we haven't seen as-- as much this year.

You know, the beginning of the season, there were some, like, odd times watching him. And sometimes he didn't look engaged, taking a lot of penalties, and a lot of giveaways in the neutral zone.

But now, he's just, like, on it. And I don't know if it's just the season, settling in, or being on Tavares's line and kind of being the person on that line. I don't know, man. But like, Mitch Marner has snapped.

He's, like-- he's scoring goals in the opening minute, deking goaltenders. He's stripping [INAUDIBLE], hanging pucks in the corner. He's, like, getting it on the floor check and using his physicality to create plays on top of the skill. Like, Mitch Marner has hit a new level.

And honestly, I can't-- I don't even know when he's going to stop putting up points. But apparently the Leafs have a lot of success when he puts up points.

And when it comes to what's happening-- what happened over the last couple of years, I mean, Auston Matthews made history last year, scoring 60. And it looks like Mitch Marner wants to take a try at making some history for himself.

Latest Stories

  • 3 reasons why Borje Salming was loved in Toronto

    The Toronto Maple Leafs are mourning the passing of their former player Borje Salming so Omar looks back on the Swedish star's career and what made him so special.&nbsp;

  • Gregg Berhalter apologizes for U.S. Soccer's Iran posts at tense, often absurd, news conference

    U.S. coach Berhalter appeared to grow frustrated as questions about U.S.-Iran relations and about U.S. Soccer’s alteration of the Iran flag in social media graphics piled up.

  • Astros reportedly signing former White Sox MVP 1B Jose Abreu

    The rich are getting richer.

  • Anaheim looks to stop road losing streak, visits Nashville

    Anaheim Ducks (5-10-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (7-8-1, sixth in the Central Division)Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks hit the road against the Nashville Predators looking to break a three-game road slide.Nashville has a 7-8-1 record overall and a 6-3-2 record in home games. The Predators are sixth in NHL play serving 12.2 penalty minutes per game.Anaheim has a 5-10-1 record overall and a 2-9-1 record in road games. The Ducks

  • Recovery efforts underway with at least seven bodies found after landslide on Italian island

    At least seven bodies have been found as recovery efforts continue on the Italian island of Ischia after the devastating landslide. This footage, released by the local coast guard, shows the scene as crews continue to salvage what they can on the resort island. A three-week-old baby and a pair of young siblings are among those found so far under the mud and debris. The landslide struck the island, in the Gulf of Naples, before dawn on Saturday, 26 November.Source: PA

  • Hurricanes bring road losing streak into game against the Penguins

    Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes travel to the Pittsburgh Penguins looking to end a three-game road skid.Pittsburgh is 6-7-3 overall and 3-0-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have gone 10-2-2 when scoring three or more goals.Carolina is 3-1-0 against the Metropolitan Division and 10-5-1 overall. The Hurricanes have

  • Giroux scores on OT breakaway, Senators beat Kings 3-2

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Claude Giroux scored on a breakaway 20 seconds into overtime, Brady Tkachuk had a goal and an assist and the Ottawa Senators beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Sunday night. Alex DeBrincat had a power-play goal, Cam Talbot made 25 saves and the Senators won consecutive games for the first time since a four-game winning streak in late October. “When you play well, and you look after the game and you’re happy with your game but you didn’t get the result, it’s easy to go off page

  • Some Republicans criticize Trump for meeting with white supremacist

    Some Republicans on Sunday criticized Donald Trump for dining with white supremacist Nick Fuentes at the former president's Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida, even as Trump said the encounter was inadvertent. Arkansas Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson accused Trump of empowering extremism. "I don't think it's a good idea for a leader who's setting an example for the country or the party to meet with an avowed racist or anti-Semite," Hutchinson told CNN.

  • Ex-GOP congressman says Trump's Mar-a-Lago dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes 'further diminishes' the former president as a 'serious' political figure

    "This is simply inexcusable that he would have dinner with this noted white nationalist, antisemite Nick Fuentes," former Rep. Dent said of Trump.

  • How 2 best friends donned officials' stripes and made N.L. hockey history

    They learned the ropes together and now they're making history together. Clare Howie of Paradise and Leah Rideout of Clarenville are the first women to officiate Junior B hockey in Newfoundland and Labrador — the highest level ever reached by women in stripes in the province. "I think it's a massive step for us in Newfoundland and Labrador officiating, for sure. We've already seen across the country that women are already doing this kind of stuff," said Howie, who donned the referee's orange arm

  • Canada-Belgium World Cup game attracts much Proline interest

    TORONTO — The Canada-Belgium World Cup soccer game garnered plenty of attention on the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.'s Proline betting service. The OLG said Thursday the World Cup contest was Proline's highest overall wagered event Wednesday of any sport. It has also so far been the highest wagered game of the World Cup and did more volume than the day's other three games combined. Belgium defeated the Canadian team 1-0. Canada is appearing in only its second World Cup and first since '86. Ac

  • Bills beat Lions 28-25 for 2nd win in 5 days at Ford Field

    DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Bass made a tiebreaking, 45-yard field goal with 2 seconds left, lifting the Buffalo Bills to a 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday for their second victory in five days at Ford Field. Josh Allen set up the game-winning kick by starting the drive with a 36-yard pass to Stefon Diggs and running twice for 12 yards. Buffalo (8-3) has won two straight to move a half-game ahead of Miami in the AFC East. The Bills were back in Detroit after the NFL shifted their previous

  • Commanders unveil Sean Taylor memorial 15 years since death

    LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Washington Commanders unveiled a helmet, No. 21 jersey, pants and cleats stood up in mannequin form as a memorial to Sean Taylor on Sunday, the 15th anniversary of the late safety's death. It was not a statue but rather a glass-enclosed installation on the concourse of FedEx Field, which drew ire on social media for being mismatched and falling short of what many hoped and expected it would be. “Sean Taylor Deserved a Statue,” former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin

  • Titans go with undrafted rookie kicker with Bullock out

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Undrafted rookie kicker Caleb Shudak will make his NFL debut on Sunday against Cincinnati after the Tennessee Titans scratched Randy Bullock for a second straight game with an injured right calf. The Titans activated Shudak off the physically unable to perform list Saturday while downgrading Bullock from questionable to out against the Bengals. Shudak, the undrafted rookie free agent out of Iowa, returned to practice Wednesday after he hurt his right, kicking leg at the e

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • The Steph Curry influence on Fred VanVleet's shooting evolution

    Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss strength's of Steph Curry and Fred VanVleet, the luxury of having point guards who are effective screeners and shooters along with fundamentals behind getting shots off quickly.