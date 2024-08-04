Mitch Haniger's solo home run (11)
Mitch Haniger puts the Mariners on the board with a solo home run in the bottom of the 5th inning
The U.S. lost the lead on the final leg to take silver.
Which countries will advance from the men's basketball group stage?
Tyreek Hill is the first wide receiver to ever lead the NFL’s Top 100 list.
Durability is a concern with Richardson, but the upside of a run game with him and Jonathan Taylor is tantalizing. It's a tricky balancing act the Colts know they must manage.
The quartet of Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon and Kaylyn Brown won their heat in a time of 3:07.41, smashing the previous record of 3:08.80.
A first-half penalty kick was all Morocco needed to beat the U.S. and move to the semifinals.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Edwards-Helaire and teammate Jared Small were involved in a self-defense shooting in December 2018 when attempting to sell electronics to a man who tried to rob them.
NFL fans won't recognize kickoffs this season.
An already miserable White Sox season found new depths in the franchise record book.
The USA women's 3x3 basketball team dropped its second game, this time to Azerbaijan, 20-17, on Wednesday. They fell 17-13 to Germany on Tuesday.
Jazz Chisholm is fitting right in with the New York Yankees.
This is USA rugby's first Olympic medal in the women's game.
After a disappointing silver in Tokyo, Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Cary and Sunisa Lee put the USA on top of the world.
Baltimore Orioles catcher James McCann was hit in the face by a pitch in Monday's game with the Toronto Blue Jays. Despite that, he played the entire game.
In today's edition: Where Team USA athletes are from, the photo of the century, "Behind the Lens" with Getty Images, NBCU draws huge TV ratings, and more.
Just hours before the men's triathlon was scheduled to enter the Seine, organizers postponed the race by one day.
Miami Marlins rookie shortstop Xavier Edwards is the third MLB player to hit for the cycle in the 2024 season.
Jagger Eaton almost won gold, missing by just a fraction of a point.
The Rays are receiving a trio of minor-league players in return for the former ALCS MVP.