Mitch Garver's two-run home run (8)
Mitch Garver clobbers a two-run homer to center field that scores Julio Rodríguez and ties the game at two in the bottom of the 1st inning
Mitch Garver clobbers a two-run homer to center field that scores Julio Rodríguez and ties the game at two in the bottom of the 1st inning
The Dallas Mavericks' backs are officially against the wall Friday night in Game 4 as they face elimination down 3-0 against the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals.
Wicks will return to the injured list with a right oblique injury. He had just rejoined the team after missing time with a forearm strain.
During his pregame session with reporters Friday, Kidd was asked about what it’s been like to watch Dončić navigate everything he’s had to deal with in this series, including immense criticism.
Tiger Woods has made the cut just once at the U.S. Open in the past decade.
The Tarheels take the first win of the tournament with a single from outfielder Vance Honeycutt to score the winning run in a walk-off.
The top 60 players and ties will make it to the weekend at Pinehurst No. 2.
The Astros released Abreu, who is still owed more than $30 million, after sending him to the minors in April.
Bryson DeChambeau uses 3D-printed golf clubs ... and he's named them, too.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first quarterback rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Panthers are one win away from their first Stanley Cup title.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara wants a new contract before he faces getting released before the 2025-26 season.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine talk about their experiences at game 3 of the NBA Finals and wonder if the series could be a wake-up call for Luka Doncic.
Jerry West died on Wednesday morning. He was 86.
Tom Brady received his red jacket in front of former teammates, coaches and a sold-out crowd in Foxborough on Wednesday night.
If the Celtics want to take a 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals, they'll have to do it without Kristaps Porzingis.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde react to news of a potential bill that will prevent college athletes from becoming employees, preview Week 1, and fight for Joey Chestnut to be reinstated.
Nate Tice joins Charles McDonald on the latest episode of The Exempt List to discuss the return of the NCAA video football game and how it will stack up against Madden, plus mailbag questions.
With every participating team having released their set, let's rank and grade them all.
Perhaps more than any other team sport, basketball has a way of drawing its legends back to the game long after their playing days are done — if they ever left at all.