Mitch Garver's solo home run (7)
Mitch Garver ties the game in the 5th inning with a towering solo home run to left field
Mitch Garver ties the game in the 5th inning with a towering solo home run to left field
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Kiké Hernández made an error while doing a live in-game interview during Apple TV+'s broadcast.
Cristian Javier and José Urquidy both underwent Tommy John surgery this week.
MLB hadn't seen a comeback like this since 1995.
Świątek is now one of four women to win the singles title at Roland Garros four times.
Yankee Stadium had a Fall Classic feel to it on Friday night as the Dodgers made a rare visit to the Bronx for a duel between two of baseball's best teams.
Griner missed the start of the season with a fractured toe.
Juan Soto will undergo further testing on Friday to determine the severity of his left forearm injury.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about their picks for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, Juan Soto’s injury, the ascension of Gunnar Henderson, Skenes vs. Ohtani and have their usual Friday edition of The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine get together after the Boston Celtics won game 1 of the NBA Finals over the Dallas Mavericks to talk about how it all went down.
The Sooners used a championship series-record five pitchers to make history.
Team USA, participating in its first World Cup, defeated cricket powerhouse Pakistan by five runs in a tiebreaking super over.
In the first at-bat, Skenes struck out Ohtani on three pitches. In the second, Ohtani demolished a home run.
The Buffaloes' preseason win total sits at 5.5. They're getting the most bets of any college football team on either side of that number.
In today's edition: The Olympics start in 50 days, Skenes vs. Ohtani, 17-year-old makes French Open semis, MLB power rankings, and so much more.
The White Sox are the worst team in MLB so far, and it isn't close.
Texas hadn't allowed a run in three previous WCWS games. Oklahoma scored eight in Wednesday's Game 1 of the championship series.
Poirier lost via fifth-round submission.
Cole did not allow a run and struck out five batters.
TNT will broadcast two first-round games while the other nine games will be on either ABC or ESPN.