Missouri passes bill to incentivize youth farmers
In order to recruit new generations to the ag industry, Missouri state lawmakers passed a bill to incentivize selling land to beginning farmers.
Georgia congresswoman called the House Freedom Caucus the ‘burn-it-all-down caucus’ just two months after being voted out
Rep. Dave Joyce, the leader of a bloc of moderate House Republicans, alluded to both Rep. Matt Gaetz and former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.
"We pray the day will come when his memory will bring a smile to your lips before it brings a tear to your eyes," wrote Biden, who lost his first wife and daughter in a car accident. "It will take time, but that day will come"
WASHINGTON (AP) — Angry, frustrated and unable to lead a fractured and unruly Republican majority, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Thursday told the colleagues threatening to oust him: Do it. The embattled Republican leader essentially dared his hard-right flank to quit holding the risk of a vote to remove him from the job. If you’re going to do it, go ahead and try, McCarthy told the Republicans behind closed doors. “File the f——- motion,” McCarthy said, using a profanity for emphasis, accordin
Fox NewsHouse Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) explained on Sunday why it was important for the House to vote on formalizing an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.Just three days later, and after Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy flip-flopped on his vow to hold a vote before launching the probe, Jordan, one of the three co-chairs of the impeachment inquiry, pulled his own 180 by telling Fox & Friends, “We don’t need that to move forward” because McCarthy’s pronouncement
CALGARY — A lawyer for the truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash told a federal judge Wednesday that the Canada Border Services Agency should not have recommended his client be deported. Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced in 2019 to eight years after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm in the Saskatchewan crash that killed 16 people and injured 13 others. He has since been granted full parole and is working in construction in Calgary while
This election is going to be about a lot of things. One is that the next president has a pretty good chance of filling a Supreme Court vacancy.
LONDON, Ont. — The federal government is demanding major Canadian grocers come up with a plan to stabilize prices, drawing pushback from the food industry. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday said the call comes as Canadians continue to struggle with inflation. "Large grocery chains are making record profits. Those profits should not be made on the backs of people who are struggling to feed their families," he said, speaking in London, Ont., following a caucus retreat. He said the governme
FOX News Los Angeles-based chief correspondent Jonathan Hunt has more on the revelations on 'Special Report.'
HOUSTON (AP) — While a federal judge on Wednesday declared illegal a revised version of a federal policy that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, he declined to order an immediate end to the program and the protections it offers to recipients. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen agreed with Texas and eight other states suing to stop the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program. The judge’s ruling was ultimately expected to
Our First Amendment creates a wall between the press and the government. But the Biden administration can't stop itself from meddling with the media.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other Republican lawmakers are expressing frustration in spending negotiations as a government shutdown draws closer.
Saskatchewan Court of Appeal Justice Robert Leurer was faced with a central question when considering whether to throw out Paul Eric Wilson's conviction."Can the police arrest someone found committing an offence when that person cannot be lawfully charged with it?"Leurer answer, delivered Wednesday in Regina, was no.In overturning Wilson's eight-year sentence, Leurer referred to the six-year-old Good Samaritan Act, which protects people from conviction if they're charged as a result of seeking a
Florida currently has more new COVID-19 hospitalizations than any other state.
OTTAWA — An Ontario Superior Court judge has dismissed a major Muslim charity's bid to halt a Canada Revenue Agency audit, saying it is too early to intervene in the federal examination. In his ruling, Justice Markus Koehnen says while he is sympathetic to many of the Muslim Association of Canada's arguments, a court should not involve itself in a government body's process while it is still playing out. The association, a grassroots Muslim charity, contends that a long-running revenue agency aud
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — One of the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justices tapped to investigate impeaching newly elected Justice Janet Protasiewicz for taking Democratic Party money accepted donations from the state Republican Party when he was on the court. The former justice, Republican David Prosser, gave $500 to the conservative candidate who lost to Protasiewicz, did not recuse from cases involving a law he helped pass as a lawmaker and was investigated after a physical altercation with a lib
President Biden's son wouldn't have been charged if Republicans in Congress weren't looking to advance Donald Trump's prospects by disingenuous means.
The disconnect between Washington's dysfunction and America's kitchen-table worries is rippling through both worlds.
OTTAWA — A "blunt instrument" like the notwithstanding clause has no place in the debate over what parents are entitled to know from schools about their child's gender identity, Canada's justice minister said Thursday. Justice Minister Arif Virani said as a father of two, he understands the desire for parents to be involved in the big decisions their children make. "What I don't appreciate is having the insertion of a blunt instrument like the notwithstanding clause into that equation," he said
After her sentencing Wednesday, Yvonne St Cyr was defiant on social media. She said that in prison, she’d teach women how to “become free individuals.”