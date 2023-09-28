New Missouri laws aim to address physician shortage in rural communities with incentives

CBC

After months of public outcry, the District of Saanich is reconsidering its stance on unleashed dogs at local parks and beaches.At a meeting Monday night, council advised staff to revise the parks and pets strategy it passed in June after hearing from pet owners that mandatory dog leashing in 84 per cent of parks was too restrictive."It was not something that they were comfortable with. It was going to take a lot away from them and they pushed council pretty hard," said Mayor Dean Murdock, speak