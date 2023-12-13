Missouri lawmaker, mother push for bill that would split childcare costs between employee, employer, state

Sky News

A man has been jailed for raping a woman in a "brazen attack" on the London Underground in front of other passengers during a busy morning service. Ryan Johnston, 37, was sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on Friday to nine years in prison, with a further five on licence, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said. Johnston chased two women to their home after they noticed him masturbating while looking through the window outside a house near Bounds Green Underground station at around 5am on 23 February 2020, the British Transport Police (BTP) said.