The Canadian Press

The San Francisco 49ers agreed on a five-year contract extension with Fred Warner that makes him the highest-paid off-ball linebacker in the NFL. A person familiar with the deal said Wednesday that the extension that runs through 2026 is worth about $95 million with $40.5 million in guarantees. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced the deal yet. ESPN first reported the deal. The deal tops the $18 million a year average for Seattle's Bobby Wagner, which had