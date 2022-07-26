Missouri Animal Shelter Submerged in Floodwaters Following Deadly Flash Flooding

An animal shelter in St Louis, Missouri, was left flooded after record-breaking rainfall triggered deadly flash flooding in the area overnight into Tuesday, July 26.

The Humane Society of Missouri captured this footage on Tuesday morning and said the flooding caused “more than 9 inches of standing water” in the lower levels of the building by 7 am.

“All animals in the flooded areas were able to be moved very quickly and are all safe and accounted for,” the shelter said on Facebook.

According to local media, one person was found dead in a submerged car on Tuesday, while hundreds of rescues were conducted from flooded vehicles and homes.

By Tuesday afternoon, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, acting on behalf of Governor Mike Parson, signed an executive order, declaring a state of emergency and activating the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan, allowing state agencies to coordinate with local jurisdictions to provide assistance. Credit: Humane Society of Missouri via Storyful