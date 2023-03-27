Mississippi news anchor quotes Snoop Dogg live on air

A Mississippi morning news anchor has been absent from her station since she quoted Snoop Dogg live on air earlier this month.Meteorologist and news anchor Barbie Bassett has not been seen on air for the NBC affiliate WLBT since 8 March.During her last episode, as per Deadline, Bassett and her team were discussing Snoop Dogg’s line of wines.“Fo shizzle, my nizzle,” said Bassett when the idea of a collaboration between the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper and a newsroom journalist was raised. Source: WLBT