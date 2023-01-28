Mississippi Knights giving basketball players a shot at their hoop dreams
The Mississippi Knights basketball team is trying to do the same thing that the Mississippi Raiders indoor football team did. And that's win a championship in their first year. The Knights are giving players a chance to pursue basketball careers again. Not only are top 12 in the country in the Maximum Basketball League, but they have a woman as their head coach. Latonya Gaeison, her partner and Knights co-owner Joe Gary are making a lot things possible for this new pro basketball team in the Jackson Metro area.