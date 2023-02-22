Mission Ratatouille: Rat Hangs From Cheesecake Factory Ceiling

A rat was spotted hanging from a Cheesecake Factory ceiling vent in Miami, Florida, on February 17.

Video filmed by Kimberly Torres shows the rat as stunned diners observe from their seats. A staff member captures the rat in a trash can.

Torres said that she was eating lunch when the commotion occurred, and that the restaurant staff removed it from the ceiling within a minute and a half of the rat being spotted.

“After they caught it they let it out outside. As it turns out, the rat returned for dinner just a few hours later. It was found hanging from another vent in a nearby area,” added Kimberly.

Local news reported that the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation performed an inspection the day after the rodent’s visit and found 13 violations, but no rodent issues.

A Cheesecake Factory spokesperson told Local 10 news: “The restaurant receives monthly service and inspection from our pest control vendor. Following the incident, we immediately contacted the vendor to inspect the restaurant and assist with any remediation efforts. The health department also inspected the restaurant, found no evidence of pest activity, and issued the restaurant a clean bill of health.” Credit: Kimberly Torres via Storyful